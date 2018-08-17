Log in
Briggs & Stratton : To Consolidate Warehouses Into Two New U.S. Distribution Centers To Increase Efficiencies And Accessibility

08/17/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation today announced its decision to consolidate a number of its smaller existing warehouses throughout the U.S. into two large warehouses in Germantown, Wisconsin and Auburn, Alabama. Both facilities are expected to be operational in spring 2019.

The Germantown facility will be part of the newly approved industrial park near Holy Hill Rd. and Hwy 41, serving as a 700,000 square foot distribution center for Briggs & Stratton® engines and products. This space will be in addition to the Company's existing service and parts distribution center located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The Company does not anticipate significant staffing changes given the consolidation of smaller local facilities. The Village of Germantown and Washington County plan to support the project with an attraction fund commitment and developer TIF funding.

The Auburn facility will be a 400,000 square foot distribution center, also for engines and products. This facility positions Briggs & Stratton's inventory in the optimal location to best supply its customers with shorter delivery times in this region of the U.S. The City of Auburn, the Industrial Development Board of the City of Auburn (IDB) and the State of Alabama plan to support the project with available incentives. This will create approximately 20 new jobs in the City of Auburn.

'By consolidating our current footprint into two large distribution centers, we're increasing efficiencies to more effectively serve our customers,' states Bill Harlow, director of global distribution and warehousing at Briggs & Stratton. 'The locations in Germantown and Auburn will provide a North American enterprise distribution footprint that supports our strategy and customers with optimal inventory and order delivery while managing space and capital investment.'

'This decision aligns with our commitment to invest in being a partner of choice and easy to do business with,' said Dave Rodgers, senior vice president and president - engines and power at Briggs & Stratton. 'We're already enhancing two of our existing plants in Auburn, Alabama and Statesboro, Georgia to bring production of our commercial Vanguard® V-Twin engines back to the U.S., and we're continuously investing in our research and development efforts to create products that help make work easier and lives better - it's an exciting time to be at Briggs & Stratton.'

The company has warehouses throughout the world, allowing efficient access to best support its customers worldwide.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-to-consolidate-warehouses-into-two-new-us-distribution-centers-to-increase-efficiencies-and-accessibility-300698635.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Rick Carpenter, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, 414.259.5916, carpenter.rick@basco.com

Disclaimer

Briggs & Stratton Corporation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:20:11 UTC
