Briggs & Stratton : Vanguard® Exhibits New 200 and 400 Single-Cylinder Engines at World of ...

01/18/2019 | 12:14pm EST

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 18, 2019) - Vanguard displays the new Vanguard 200 and 400 single-cylinder engines, the first two models in an all-new single-cylinder horizontal shaft commercial engine line, at World of Concrete in booth O31418. The new engine line was developed around key areas of performance critical to improving overall productivity - including starting, maintenance intervals, service and support, and total cost of ownership.

'We're excited to exhibit these two new engines that deliver the productivity, durability and reliability necessary in the concrete industry' said Chris Davison, Senior Marketing Manager, Commercial Power. 'World of Concrete attendees have one of the first opportunities to see the new 400 up close.'

Vanguard is also showcasing its propane conversion kits, which allow customers to take advantage of the benefits of propane with their current Vanguard-powered commercial equipment. Available through Propane Power Systems, the kits were developed specifically for Vanguard, are EPA and CARB certified and have a 3-year commercial warranty*. 'It's a comprehensive, turn-key solution for those looking to convert to propane,' said Davison.

Several Vanguard innovation demos are also on display, including TransportGuard®,which prevents oil dilution, and the advanced cyclonic air filtration system that lessens downtime by extending recommended air filter replacement intervals to 600 hours. 'We're constantly innovating to enhance our customers' power options, and it's exciting to be able to present our newest solutions through interactive demos at the show,' said Davison.

Visit Vanguard at World of Concrete booth O31418 or visit vanguardengines.com to learn more.

*See Vanguard website for warranty details

Disclaimer

Briggs & Stratton Corporation published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:13:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 943 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 31,1 M
Debt 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 19,77
P/E ratio 2020 8,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 591 M
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Teske Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Schwertfeger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd H. MacKay Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Charles I. Story Independent Director
Brian C. Walker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION6.57%591
CUMMINS5.78%23 297
RHEINMETALL7.52%4 117
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-0.94%3 279
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.3.13%3 068
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION8.70%2 957
