Ferris Adds Commercial Turf Care Products to the Lineup : 10 : 2018 : News : ...

MILWAUKEE, WI (October 17, 2018)- Landscape professionals can now rely on Ferris® for turf care product offerings. Briggs & Stratton Corporation is showcasing the new corrosion-resistant stand-on spreaders, stand-on spreader/sprayers and stand-on blowers at GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 17 to 19 in booth No. 5020. Ferris will become a larger part of the commercial cutter's trailer with these stand-on products, and will allow landscape professionals to expand their service offerings into turf treatment and debris management with the level of increased productivity they have grown to trust with Ferris commercial mowers.

'Commercial landscapers can now visit qualified Ferris dealers and choose products beyond just mowing,' said Dan Roche, marketing director, commercial products at Briggs & Stratton. 'Professionals have come to trust and demand the highest quality from our commercial mowers, and they can expect the same level of performance from our stand-on blowers, spreaders and spreader/sprayers.'

Rover™ Series Granular Spreaders

The Ferris Rover FS1100 is a compact stand-on granular spreader with a 100 pound capacity hopper for maximum coverage of over half an acre. The Rover FS1100 is optimal for residential areas where maneuverability around objects such as trees and flower beds is critical. For bigger jobs, the Rover XC™ FS1200 has a 200 pound capacity hopper for maximum coverage of 1.1 acres. This unit is capable of handling large acreages or commercial sites, covering more ground between refills.

Additional Rover Series features include:

A Peerless 855 Series coated transmission, stainless steel frame and well-placed cables, hoses and wires, increase the Rover's durability to withstand consistent chemical with each application.

The dual-pivot sulky has a ¾ inch tapered roller bearing which delivers a smooth ride at 5 mph.

Operator controls are optimized to position the dry pattern and throttle on the right, and the spreader gain and gate control on the left.

Pathfinder™ Series Spreader/Sprayer

The Ferris Pathfinder Series stand-on spreader/sprayers release both dry and liquid fertilizers. This unit is ideal for residential communities where navigating obstacles is important. Its low center of gravity enables the unit to hug sloped terrain while its compact 36 inch width allows easy access to smaller backyards. The Pathfinder XC™ FS2200 is ideal for larger properties or commercial sites.

Additional Pathfinder Series features include:

Operators efficiently change the depth of spray to 3 feet for trim and 10 feet for broadcast coverage.

The Pathfinder FS2100 has a Spyker® Hopper that is capable of holding 100 pounds for over half an acre of maximum coverage. The Pathfinder XC FS2200 has a Spyker Hopper with a 200 pound capacity for 1.1 acres of maximum coverage.

The onboard spray tank on the Pathfinder FS2100 can hold 12 gallons of liquid fertilizer for maximum coverage of 1.1 acres while the Pathfinder XC FS2200 has a liquid capacity of 16 gallons for a maximum coverage of 1.4 acres.

Venture™ Series Zero-Turn Spreader/Sprayer

The Ferris Venture FS3100 and Venture XC™ FS3200 are powered by a rugged 18.0 gross horsepower[1] Vanguard® V-Twin engine and are equipped with a Hydro-Gear® transaxle, providing excellent zero-turn performance and quiet, smooth operation. Designed to tackle the largest jobs, these models make quick work of expansive properties.

Additional Venture Series features include:

Three-section breakaway boom

With an adjustable spray width of 2 feet, 4 feet, 6 feet or 8 feet, the Venture series models allow the operator to customize coverage to the site and conditions.

The Venture Series models feature two 12 gallon spray tanks, providing a maximum liquid coverage of 2.2 acres.

Granular Coverage and Capacity

The Venture FS3100 features a Spyker Hopper that has a 100 pound capacity, providing maximum coverage over half an acre, while the Venture XC FS3200 has a Spyker hopper with a 200 pound capacity, providing maximum coverage of 1.1 acres.

Stand-on Blowers

Powered by a trusted Vanguard engine, the Ferris FB2000 and FB3000 have a patented Dual Deflector Air Flow System™ that is capable of blowing air left, right and forward at an air speed of over 165 mph. A torsion-mounted front axle assembly and Hydro-Gear ZT-3100® transaxles provide a zero turning radius and added stability to easily navigate sloping terrain and obstacles. The Ferris FB2000 provides airflow of 6,500 cubic feet per minute while the FB3000 provides airflow of 8,500 cubic feet per minute. An air shut down system on all three blower discharge chutes and an automatic parking brake allow the operator to quickly power down the blower to safely pick-up large debris or trash.

Additional FB2000 and FB3000 features include:

Operators can extend cleanup hours well into dusk with a bright, energy-efficient front L.E.D light.

The FB3000 operates at 2600 rpm, resulting in less noise output for the operator and work crews.

Easy to Navigate Dashboard

An ergonomically-designed patented Quad Control Handle System increases driver comfort and ease of operation.

Landscape professionals looking to find their local authorized Ferris dealer, or schedule a demonstration of the stand-on spreaders or stand-on spreader/sprayers can visit the dealer locator on ferrismowers.com. The stand-on blowers will be available in January 2019.

1 All power levels are stated at gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

