Help Us Help Others: Briggs & Stratton Asks The Community To Give Back During Summerfest 2019

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton has called Milwaukee home for more than 110 years and has been committed to the community for equally as long. Through its longstanding relationship with Summerfest, the Company will leverage its Big Backyard stage to rally fest-goers around local nonprofits that play an important role in making Milwaukee a great place to live, work, learn and thrive.

Throughout Summerfest 2019, which runs from June 26 through July 7 (closed July 1), Briggs & Stratton is offering three ways you can Help Us Help Others:

1. For the second year, Summerfest attendees visiting the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage will see a video highlighting the Company's involvement in the Milwaukee community and will have the opportunity to vote for one of four local nonprofit organizations to win a $5,000 donation. By texting briggshelps to 33988*, fest-goers will receive a link to vote for one of the following:

Participants may vote once every 24 hours. The organization with the most votes on July 7 at 11:59 p.m. will be the recipient of the donation from Briggs & Stratton and will be announced on the Company's Facebook page on July 8.

2. New this year is the $100 Power Hour! Head to the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage between 4 and 5 p.m. daily for a chance to get a custom stage T-shirt. Attached to one shirt per day will be a $100 Power Hour voucher that the recipient can use to donate $100 to any nonprofit of their choice.

3. Also new this year, custom Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage T-shirts, designed by local artist Too Much Metal Fred for 414 Milwaukee, will be sold at the Briggs & Stratton stage located at the South end of the grounds and at the Too Much Metal store located at the South Market. All of Briggs & Stratton's proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to the four nonprofit organizations listed above.

'Education. Community Enrichment. Cultural Assets. Each of these is a priority area for Briggs & Stratton's community commitment,' says Rick Carpenter, vice president of corporate marketing at Briggs & Stratton. 'Through Summerfest and our Help Us Help Others efforts, we're proud to highlight and support some of the important local nonprofit organizations that fit within these focus areas and call Milwaukee home.'

*Text and data rates may apply. Go to briggsandstratton.com for terms and privacy info.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Following its 1968 debut, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as 'The World's Largest Music Festival' and Milwaukee's cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry's hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites along with approximately 800,000 people from Milwaukee and around the world each year for an unforgettable live music experience. During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances, 12 stages, delectable food and beverages, and interactive activities, all in a world-class festival setting. Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2-7, 2019, closed on July 1. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, Facebook.com/summerfest or Twitter: @Summerfest.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/help-us-help-others-briggs--stratton-asks-the-community-to-give-back-during-summerfest-2019-300873764.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Lauren Vagnini, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, 414.259.5659, vagnini.lauren@basco.com