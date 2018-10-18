Limited Addition Ferris IS 3200 Midnight Mower now Available : 10 : 2018 : ...

Log in
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (BGG)
Limited Addition Ferris IS 3200 Midnight Mower now Available

10/18/2018

MILWAUKEE, WI (October 17, 2018) - Briggs & Stratton Corporation is debuting the new Ferris® IS® 3200 Midnight limited edition commercial mower at GIE+EXPO to celebrate its 20th anniversary of suspension technology. Available for a limited-time only, new styling highlights a premium Ferris suspension, new rugged tires and a multifunctional front end guard with recessed jack mount for increased accessibility and LED lights for increased visibility. The IS 3200 Midnight limited edition mower will be on display at GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 17to 19 in Booth No. 5020.

Premium features on the new IS 3200 Midnight limited edition mower allow operators to work comfortably while achieving the highest cut quality. Benefits include:

A premium HP shock system with a 12-position adjustable dampening, and progressive rate spring allows the shock to smoothly absorb smaller bumps while being firm enough to handle big dips. A top-of-the-line, two-tone suspension seat with headrest optimizes operator comfort.

The upgraded shocks and springs on the IS 3200 Midnight limited edition mower allow the patented adjustable front and rear suspension technology and the iCDä Cutting System to follow the terrain even more closely, allowing the systems to work even better.

  • Easy Access, Better Visibility

A new multi-functional front end guard provides a recessed jack mount for easy access to deck components and recessed LED headlights for loading enclosed trailers at dusk, extending the day.

New tires feature a rugged, deep tread design for added traction.

'The IS 3200 Midnight edition is the first unit crafted by the Advanced Concepts Team,' said Joe Ferris, product manager, commercial products. 'This select, cross-functional team took the IS 3200 model to the next level of performance and styling through the application of advanced technology.'

Powered by a 37 gross horsepower Vanguard® BIG BLOCK EFI engine, the IS 3200 Midnight limited edition commercial mower features the patented and proven Oil Guard System. This system, exclusively from Vanguard, extends the oil change interval to 500 hours. This saves landscape contractors up to 60 percent per unit on oil maintenance each season3. That means less labor costs, technical skills and tools are needed to perform timely oil changes.

Ferris will manufacture 500 units of the IS 3200 Midnight limited edition, and will be sold exclusively through the authorized Ferris dealer network.

The new IS 3200 Midnight limited edition is protected by an unmatched 2+2 Year Limited Warranty. The mower is covered for the first two years with unlimited hours - and years 3-4 up to 500 hours. All suspension components, including the coil-over shocks, and frame are covered for five years or 60 months. Landscape professionals can find their local Ferris dealer to schedule a demonstration at ferrismowers.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Dorland
(402) 437-6066
Lizd@swansonrussell.com

Disclaimer

Briggs & Stratton Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 18:47:00 UTC
