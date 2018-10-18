Snapper Pro® Delivers Stand-on Mowers to the Market : 10 : 2018 : News : ...

Log in
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION
Snapper Pro® Delivers Stand-on Mowers to the Market

October 17, 2018

Milwaukee, WI (October 17, 2018) - Briggs & Stratton Corporation introduces two new commercial-grade Snapper Pro® stand-on mowers, the SS100 and the SS200, to landscape contractors. The SS100 and SS200 will be on display at GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 17 to 19 in booth No. 5020. The all-new stand-on mowers are built to handle high mowing speeds in wide open areas, while offering productivity-enhancing agility on difficult terrain.

'Stand-on mowers are a great option for operators who need to frequently stop and start to move obstacles or clear debris, want to save room on the trailer, or desire a higher vantage point during operation,' said Dan Roche, marketing director for commercial products. 'Stand-on mowers have a compact footprint, allowing landscape contractors to fit more on the trailer.'

SS100

The Snapper Pro SS100 is available in two models: one is powered by a 23.0 gross horsepower[1] Vanguard® Model 3867 engine. The compact model includes a 36 inch, 10-guage fabricated cutting deck ideal for navigating tight turns and narrow spaces such as gates. The other model is powered by a 19[2] gross horsepowerKawasaki® FX600V engine and has a 48 inch iCD™ cutting system which offers unparalleled cut quality. Both SS100 models feature Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400® transaxles, large drive tires and never-go-flat caster tires on the front, allowing the unit to handle any mowing condition at up to 8 mph. The operator platform with suspension is adjustable for a large range of weights and operating conditions, optimizing operator comfort and increasing productivity.

SS200

The SS200 from Snapper Pro runs on a powerful 28.0 gross horsepower1 Vanguard 810cc EFI engine with Oil Guard™. The patent pending Oil Guard System exclusively from Vanguard saves contractors up to 60 percent on oil maintenance per unit, per season[3]. That means less labor costs, less technical skills and less tools needed to perform timely oil changes. Operators can select from either a 52 inch or 61 inch iCD cutting system for superior cut quality. The SS200 has a Hydro-Gear ZT-3400transaxle, large drive tires and never-go-flat caster tires on the front, ensuring the mower powers through every pass at up to 10 mph. The operator platform with suspension is adjustable for a large range of weights and operating conditions, optimizing operator comfort and increasing productivity.

The Snapper Pro SS100 and SS200 are backed by a 2+2 Year Limited Warranty1. This simple warranty covers the unit for four years or 500 hours. During the first two years, the mower is covered for unlimited hours. All suspension components, including the coil-over shocks, are covered for five years.

The Snapper Pro SS100 and SS200 have an MSRP beginning at $7,199 and are now available through Snapper Pro dealers. Landscape professionals looking to find their local authorized Snapper Pro dealer, or schedule a demonstration of the all-new SS100 and SS200, can visit snapperpro.com.

Media contact:

Liz Dorland
(402) 437-6066
Lizd@swansonrussell.com

Disclaimer

Briggs & Stratton Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:03 UTC
