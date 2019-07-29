Log in
Brigham Minerals, Inc. : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 9, 2019

0
07/29/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals”, “Brigham” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce second quarter 2019 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

Brigham Minerals Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

  • Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time)
  • Pre-register by visiting http://dpregister.com/10133812
  • Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website
  • A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call

Additionally, Brigham Minerals plans to participate in the following investor conference

  • August 11-14: Enercom: The Oil & Gas Conference – Denver
    • The Company is presenting on August 13 at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time
    • The presentation will be available on the Company’s website

About Brigham Minerals, Inc.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Mineral’s assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Denver-Julesburg (“DJ”) Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing asset as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue to acquire minerals.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 96,2 M
EBIT 2019 50,6 M
Net income 2019 42,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 25,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,68x
Capitalization 454 M
Chart BRIGHAM MINERALS INC
Duration : Period :
Brigham Minerals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHAM MINERALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,50  $
Last Close Price 20,65  $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHAM MINERALS INC0.00%456
CNOOC LTD7.07%75 144
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.77%66 398
EOG RESOURCES INC.-3.35%48 916
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.95%38 607
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.93%36 987
