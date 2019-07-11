Bright Horizons Family : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2019 and the Company's updated business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9039, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8470, and asking for the Bright Horizons Family Solutions conference call, moderated by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Kramer. Replays of the entire call will be available through August 22, 2019, at 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671, conference ID #13685054.

The second quarter 2019 earnings release and a link to the audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, www.brighthorizons.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons is trusted by families around the world to provide care and education for their children. Operating approximately 1,100 child care centers, Bright Horizons cares for approximately 120,000 children annually in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and India. Used by more than 1,100 of the world's best employers across industries, Bright Horizons back-up child and elder care, tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment programs support employees through every life and career stage, and help people succeed at work and at home. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005732/en/