News

Bright Horizons Family : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/11/2018 | 08:51pm CEST

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Thursday, November 1, 2018, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2018 and the Company's updated business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9039, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8470, and asking for the Bright Horizons Family Solutions conference call, moderated by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Kramer. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 22, 2018, at 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671, conference ID #13678192.

The third quarter 2018 earnings release and a link to the audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, www.brighthorizons.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® is a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The Company provides full service center-based child care, back-up dependent care and educational advisory services to more than 1,100 clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and India, including more than 150 FORTUNE 500 companies and more than 80 of Working Mother magazine's 2018 “100 Best Companies for Working Mothers.” Bright Horizons has been recognized 17 times as one of FORTUNE magazine's “100 Best Companies to Work For” and is one of the U.K.'s Best Workplaces as designated by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Bright Horizons is headquartered in Watertown, MA. The Company's web site is located at www.brighthorizons.com.


© Business Wire 2018
