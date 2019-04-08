Bright Scholar Education Holdngs : Schedules Unaudited Financial Results for 2019 Second Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2019

FOSHAN, China, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our" ) (NYSE: BEDU), the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China*, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2019, on April 22, 2019, after the US market closes.

The earnings press release will be available on the investor relations page at http://ir.brightscholar.com.

Conference Call

BEDU's management will host a conference call at 8:00 am US Eastern Time (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) on April 23, 2019, to discuss its quarterly and recent business activities.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China*. The Company is dedicated to providing quality international education to Chinese students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education overseas. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of December 31, 2018, Bright Scholar operated 68 schools covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students across nine provinces in China. In the first three months of the 2019 school year ended November 30, 2018, Bright Scholar had an average of 41,423 students enrolled at its schools.

____________

* In terms of student enrollment as of August 31, 2018, according to an industry report commissioned by Bright Scholar and prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2018.

