Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited    BEDU

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITE

(BEDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bright Scholar Education : Strategic Investment in Linstitute to Expand Online Training Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:01am EDT

FOSHAN, China, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 51% equity interests in Linstitute (the "Institute").

Linstitute offers high-quality and outcomes-focused online training services including Academic Olympiad and other world-wide recognized international courses. Since its opening in March 2017, the Institute has helped over 2,000 students with more than 120 Academic Olympiad and international courses through its online platform. The Institute offers a comprehensive selection of academic courses covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computing Science and Modeling as well as other services such as summer school application and overseas study counselling.

"The adoption of emerging technology has profound impact on education industry and creates huge new opportunities globally for Bright Scholar. This strategic investment expands the offerings of Bright Scholar to online training", said Jerry He, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bright Scholar. "Accelerating our investment in education technology and broadening of our online offerings will foster continued educator growth and improved student outcomes."

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, dedicated to providing quality international education to global students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of February 29, 2020, Bright Scholar operated 80 schools across ten provinces in China and eight schools overseas, covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students. In the six months ended February 29, 2020, Bright Scholar had an average of 51,879 students enrolled at its schools.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

IR Contact:
GCM Strategic Communications 
Email: BEDU.IR@gcm.international

Media Contact:
Email: media@brightscholar.com
Phone: +86-757-6683-2507

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-strategic-investment-in-linstitute-to-expand-online-training-capabilities-301056448.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION H
06:01aBRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Strategic Investment in Linstitute to Expand Online T..
PR
05/08BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team to Accele..
PR
04/28BRIGHT SCHOLAR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2020
PR
04/09BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Schedules Unaudited Financial Results for FY2020 Seco..
PR
03/12BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2019
PR
01/16BRIGHT SCHOLAR : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Schedules Unaudited Financial Results for FY2020 Firs..
PR
2019BRIGHT SCHOLAR : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Schedules Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Fisc..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group