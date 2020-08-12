Bright Smart Securities mmodities : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED

耀才證券金融集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1428)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and notice of annual general meeting both dated 20 July 2020 of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited (the "Company"), and the accompanying form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting (the "Form of Proxy") in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on Tuesday, 20 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forum Room I, Basement 2, Regal Hongkong Hotel, 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (the "Hotel"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

In view of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering Regulation) (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the recent development of the epidemic caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, and considering the health of Shareholders, the Company will adopt precautionary measures at the AGM to ensure the safety of the Shareholders and other participants attending the AGM, details of which are as follows:

there will be compulsory body temperature check in respect of all persons visiting the Hotel. Any person with a body temperature of over 36.8 degrees Celsius will not be given access to the Hotel. Furthermore, any person who is subject to any quarantine prescribed by the Hong Kong Government will be denied entry to or be required to leave the Hotel. In any case, denied entry to the Hotel means the person will not be allowed to attend the AGM; all persons who attend the AGM are required to wear surgical face masks before they are permitted to attend, and during their attendance of, the AGM; no food or beverage will be served at the AGM to avoid close contact of attendees; and

