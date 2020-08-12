Bright Smart Securities mmodities : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIES GROUP LIMITED
耀才證券金融集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1428)
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 AUGUST 2020
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and notice of annual general meeting both dated 20 July 2020 of Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited (the "Company"), and the accompanying form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting (the "Form of Proxy") in relation to the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on Tuesday, 20 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forum Room I, Basement 2, Regal Hongkong Hotel, 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (the "Hotel"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.
In view of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering Regulation) (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the recent development of the epidemic caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, and considering the health of Shareholders, the Company will adopt precautionary measures at the AGM to ensure the safety of the Shareholders and other participants attending the AGM, details of which are as follows:
-
there will be compulsory body temperature check in respect of all persons visiting the Hotel. Any person with a body temperature of over 36.8 degrees Celsius will not be given access to the Hotel. Furthermore, any person who is subject to any quarantine prescribed by the Hong Kong Government will be denied entry to or be required to leave the Hotel. In any case, denied entry to the Hotel means the person will not be allowed to attend the AGM;
-
all persons who attend the AGM are required to wear surgical face masks before they are permitted to attend, and during their attendance of, the AGM;
-
no food or beverage will be served at the AGM to avoid close contact of attendees; and
1
-
Seats at the Hotel will be arranged in a manner to allow for appropriate social distancing. The Company may limit the number of attendees at the AGM as may be necessary to avoid overcrowding.
Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on the resolutions as an alternative to attending the AGM in person. In order to be valid, the Form of Proxy must be completed, signed and returned to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (or any adjournment thereof). The completion and return of the Form of Proxy shall not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.
The Form of Proxy can be downloaded from the respective websites of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company at www.bsgroup.com.hk. If you are not a registered Shareholder (i.e. your Shares are held via banks, brokers, custodians or the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited), you should consult directly with your banks or brokers or custodians (as the case may be) to assist you in the appointment of a proxy.
Subject to the development of the COVID-19 situation, the Company may implement further precautionary measures for the AGM, and may issue further announcement(s) on such measures as and when appropriate.
By Order of the Board
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited
Hui Yik Bun
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 12 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yip Mow Lum (Chairman), Mr. Hui Yik Bun (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Chan Wing Shing, Wilson as Executive Directors; and Mr. Yu Yun Kong, Mr. Szeto Wai Sun and Mr. Ling Kwok Fai, Joseph as Independent Non-executive Directors.
2
Disclaimer
Bright Smart Securities and Commodities Group Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 08:52:12 UTC