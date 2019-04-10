Log in
Brightcove Inc

Brightcove : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

0
04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced it will report its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close on April 24, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on April 24, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until May 8, 2019 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay and conference ID is 13689104. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.


© Business Wire 2019
