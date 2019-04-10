Brightcove : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

Brightcove
Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for
video, today announced it will report its first quarter results for the
period ended March 31, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close on
April 24, 2019.
In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference
call on April 24, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the
Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast
of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s
website, http://investor.brightcove.com.
To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780
(international). A replay of this conference call will be available
until May 8, 2019 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671
(international). The replay and conference ID is 13689104. A replay of
the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.
About Brightcove
Brightcove
Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud
solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on
every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the
company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology,
unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global
scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve
better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.
