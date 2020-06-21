Log in
Brightcove : Enables BadaBusiness.com to Set Two New Guinness World Records for Largest Online Streaming Event

06/21/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

The two online events broke the Guinness World Record with 18,693 attendees and 95,087 attendees, respectively

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, announced today that BadaBusiness.com, an ed-tech platform founded by Dr. Vivek Bindra, has set two new Guinness World Records for the largest online business and sales lessons streamed, which were powered by Brightcove. The live webinars were joined by BadaBusiness.com’s customers, as well as attendees looking to ‘learn and earn at home’ by exploring the means of upskilling, training, and acquiring new business knowledge. These webinars are a part of Dr. Vivek Bindra’s ‘India Revival Mission,’ which derived from the impact of COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200621005050/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The first webinar, titled Largest Online Business Lesson, had a previous record of 12,091 unique attendees, and on April 24, 2020, the stream set a new world record of 18,693 attendees. The second world record was set by BadaBusiness.com on May 31, 2020, when it debuted its Largest Online Sales Lesson webinar with 95,087 attendees. BadaBusiness.com will be hosting the World's Largest Strategy Session on June 27, 2020, to mark International MSME Day.

Brightcove helps organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges through its robust, scalable, and intuitive video platform. Powering BadaBusiness.com’s online events is yet another example of how organizations are pushing the boundaries by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video. According to live analytics data captured by Brightcove’s platform, BadaBusiness.com achieved peak traffic of over 2.3 million total video views, over 1.3 million unique viewers, and 345,000 peak concurrent users during the live event on May 31st.

“Our mission is to provide extensive knowledge of practical business strategies and frameworks to enterprises across India so they can grow and strengthen their brand. With video, BadaBusiness.com is able to host online webinars to deliver those important business messages, while also experiencing better engagement with our audiences,” said Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder of BadaBusiness.com. “Not only is it an accomplishment to simultaneously bring together nearly 100,000 attendees who share similar business goals, but we also broke two Guinness World Records, all thanks to Brightcove’s technology.”

“At Brightcove, we are always working with our customers to pursue unique and innovative use cases of video. BadaBusiness.com’s online events demonstrate how video can offer educational and informative content, while also being one of the best ways to bring people together virtually,” said Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. “We’re ecstatic that BadaBusiness.com now holds two world records for the largest online streamed events while choosing Brightcove to power those experiences for their audiences.”

About BadaBusiness.com

A technology-enabled training company that provides affordable, available and accessible business training programs to MSME Business Owners, Entrepreneurs and Wantapreneurs in vernacular language, through a combination of online and offline delivery mechanisms. The objective is to empower individual entrepreneurs and small businesses to scale up, by providing them tools and problem-solving support ecosystem.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.


© Business Wire 2020
