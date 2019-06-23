Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Brightcove Inc    BCOV

BRIGHTCOVE INC

(BCOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brightcove : HOOQ Streams Live and On-Demand Video Content on Brightcove Video Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 10:40pm EDT

Singapore - June 24, 2019 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that HOOQ, Asia's leading OTT service, has selected the Brightcove Video Platform as the underlying streaming solution to power its live and video-on-demand service to subscribers across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and India, serving a market size of over one billion consumers.

Launched in 2015 in partnership with Sony Pictures, Warners Bros, and Singtel, HOOQ is a premium subscription-based OTT video service. Since its launch, the company has added over 20 channels to its offering in partnership with some of the biggest brands in the industry, such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Hits, as well as local and regional channels.

The underlying streaming technology of the HOOQ platform is powered by Brightcove video platform technology, allowing the company to seamlessly stream live and on-demand content at scale, on any device, and monetise content using a combination of payment tiers including: ad-supported, subscription and transactional-video on demand, as well as a freemium layer with over 20 free-to-air (FTA) channels. HOOQ also serves ads on its live streamed content with server-side ad insertion technology powered by Brightcove SSAI. With SSAI technology, HOOQ seamlessly integrates ads into the video stream, delivering a premium viewing experience without buffering or disruptions.

'HOOQ serves multiple countries with large population sizes, so our streaming technology must be uncompromisingly robust, reliable, highly scalable, and easy to integrate into our proprietary architecture,' said Michael Fleishman, Chief Technology Officer of HOOQ. 'Brightcove met all of our criteria and provided us the flexibility to quickly roll out new service features, including the ability to seamlessly stitch ads into our live streams. Brightcove's in-region presence, deep understanding of the media industry in Southeast Asia, and the ability to tap into support resources was also a key factor in our decision to partner with them.'

'HOOQ is a regional powerhouse vying to capture a sizeable portion of the Asian consumer market,' said Sara Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. 'We are proud to power HOOQ's service and support the company's mission to tell one million stories to one billion people. We have worked diligently with HOOQ to deliver a platform that satisfies the demands of consumers who want access to content on any device, at any time, with an exceptional viewer experience.'

HOOQ delivers over 10,000 hours of Hollywood blockbusters and television series as well as popular local movies and programs, plus over 50 live channels to customers.

About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetising video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company's founding in 2004, Brightcove's award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About HOOQ
HOOQ is the leading video-on-demand service for emerging markets in Asia, delivering over 12,000 hours of local, regional and Hollywood films, shows and live TV to its users anytime, anywhere and on any device. Started as a joint venture in January 2015 by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros, HOOQ has built an entertainment destination deeply rooted in its understanding of consumers' needs and habits. HOOQ currently operates in the Philippines, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Singapore, with a combined population footprint of over 1.7 billion people. For more information, visit www.hooq.tv.

Media Contact

Meredith Duhaime
Brightcove, PR Manager
mduhaime@brightcove.com | 603-785-8518
Twitter: @MeredithDuhaime

Radha K Raman
Brightcove, Marketing Director,
Asia pressdesk.asia@brightcove.com | 65 3163 5539
Twitter: @thisisradha

Kavi Saglani
HOOQ, Regional Head of PR & Communications
kavi@HOOQ.tv

Disclaimer

Brightcove Inc. published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 02:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIGHTCOVE INC
10:40pBRIGHTCOVE : HOOQ Streams Live and On-Demand Video Content on Brightcove Video P..
PU
03:41aBRIGHTCOVE : Internet video services consumers willing to watch ads for cheaper ..
AQ
06/17BRIGHTCOVE : Publishes Annual Asia Over-The-Top (OTT) TV Research Report On User..
AQ
06/17BRIGHTCOVE : Publishes Annual Asia Over-The-Top (OTT) TV Research Report On User..
PU
05/17BRIGHTCOVE : Award-Winning Live Platform Releases Broadcast Features, Lowers Vid..
AQ
05/15BRIGHTCOVE : Award-Winning Live Platform Releases Broadcast Features, Lowers Vid..
BU
05/14BRIGHTCOVE : Seven West Media Optimises Video Content Delivery With Brightcove's..
AQ
05/09BRIGHTCOVE : PLAY 2019 Event Brings Together Hundreds of Global Video Industry L..
AQ
05/08BRIGHTCOVE : PLAY 2019 Event Brings Together Hundreds of Global Video Industry L..
BU
05/07BRIGHTCOVE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 M
EBIT 2019 2,39 M
Net income 2019 -14,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 208,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 394 M
Chart BRIGHTCOVE INC
Duration : Period :
Brightcove Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTCOVE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh Jefferson Ray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah M. Besemer Chairman
Robert Noreck EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jon Corley Chief Technology Officer
Scott P. Kurnit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTCOVE INC47.73%365
ORACLE CORPORATION26.22%171 703
SAP36.32%153 748
INTUIT32.85%61 718
SERVICENOW INC60.48%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.56%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About