Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Brightcove Inc    BCOV

BRIGHTCOVE INC

(BCOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brightcove : New Zealand's Largest News Site Partners with Brightcove to Launch ‘Play Stuff'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Free-to-view video platform by Stuff provides a new home for Kiwis to watch on-demand video content

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Stuff, New Zealand’s largest news publisher, has selected Brightcove to power Stuff’s new online video streaming streaming service Play Stuff, in conjunction with video app partner Accedo.

The Play Stuff video streaming service is built on Brightcove’s OTT Flow, powered by Accedo, as part of Brightcove’s OTT experience portfolio. The service enables Kiwis to watch local and international video content across news, sports, entertainment and lifestyle programming from the likes of Reuters, Press Association, Tech Crunch, VICE, Red Bull, Bravo New Zealand, NZ On Screen and more. Stuff decided to move into the online video market to expand its audience and increase market share beyond the traditional news publisher model, while boosting new advertising streams and solidifying its position as the leading media destination in New Zealand.

“Play Stuff fills a gap in New Zealand for curated news and entertainment content in a brand safe environment,” said Paddy Buckley, Head of Video Products and Strategy, Stuff Limited. ”There has been enormous growth in demand for online video over the past few years, particularly short-form, and working with best-of-breed partners like Brightcove and Accedo has allowed us to deliver on this growing interest quickly and easily.”

Together, Brightcove and Accedo provided a holistic solution to support Play Stuff, with Brightcove technology acting as the backbone and Accedo providing the UX-optimised front-end. This includes providing a consistent UX on multiple platforms across desktop, mobile web, iOS, Android and with more device coverage coming soon.

“Video is becoming more prolific with recent stats suggesting it will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic by 2022,” said Chris McNair, Regional Director, Australia & New Zealand, Accedo. “Consumers are increasingly choosing to watch videos for information and entertainment. With this service, Stuff is tapping into that trend and delivering its content in a new and engaging way that will appeal to a larger audience."

“Stuff understands the value of engaging with and reaching new audiences,” said Mark Stanton, Vice President, Australia and New Zealand for Brightcove. “The decision to launch a ‘free-to-view’ video platform places Stuff at the forefront of innovation in the industry. By leveraging Brightcove’s OTT experiences and its partnership with Accedo, Stuff was able to rapidly and cost-effectively launch a new OTT platform in a few months. We are pleased to work with the Stuff team on this industry first project and look forward to seeing how Kiwis embrace this new platform.”

About Stuff Limited

Stuff is a collection of digital-first products and services that connect Kiwi communities to the stuff that matters, the stuff they love and the stuff that brings them together. With storytelling at its heart, Stuff is leveraging its audience scale to diversify into new categories and revenue streams, ensuring it can continue to deliver quality local journalism and content that Kiwis look for every day. Find out more at: about.stuff.co.nz

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Accedo

Accedo provides a range of solutions and services to deliver compelling video experiences across multiple platforms and devices. Its customers include many of the world’s leading video service providers. The Accedo OneTM cloud platform provides operators, broadcasters and brands with the freedom to build, manage and deploy high-quality, engaging video experiences the way they want to. The Accedo professional service team is able to design and build custom video experiences for any type of video service provider.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIGHTCOVE INC
07:01pBRIGHTCOVE : New Zealand's Largest News Site Partners with Brightcove to Launch ..
BU
09/10BRIGHTCOVE : Launches New Platform to Publish Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Apps on D..
AQ
09/10BRIGHTCOVE : Launches New Platform to Publish Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Apps on D..
BU
09/03BRIGHTCOVE : Appoints Hiroaki Kawanobe to Senior Vice President, Country Manager..
AQ
08/14BRIGHTCOVE : Appoints New Senior Vice President, Americas Sales | Brightcove
AQ
08/13BRIGHTCOVE : Appoints New Senior Vice President, Americas Sales
PU
08/06BRIGHTCOVE : SEEK Partners With Brightcove to Create Video Library for Career an..
AQ
08/05BRIGHTCOVE : SEEK Partners With Brightcove to Create Video Library for Career an..
PU
07/24BRIGHTCOVE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24BRIGHTCOVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 185 M
EBIT 2019 4,24 M
Net income 2019 -14,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 160x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 429 M
Chart BRIGHTCOVE INC
Duration : Period :
Brightcove Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTCOVE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,67  $
Last Close Price 11,21  $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh Jefferson Ray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah M. Besemer Chairman
Robert Noreck EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jon Corley Chief Technology Officer
Scott P. Kurnit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTCOVE INC59.23%429
ORACLE CORPORATION19.36%176 748
SAP AG24.10%142 603
INTUIT34.73%68 977
SERVICENOW INC41.51%47 233
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.86%20 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group