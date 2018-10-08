Brightcove : Telkom Indonesia Selects Brightcove to Stream Live and VOD TV on OONA

OONA to Deliver Mobile TV Experience to 135 Million Indonesians

BOSTON & JAKARTA, 08 October, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that its video platform has been selected by Metranet, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, to launch OONA, a mobile app designed to deliver both live linear and VOD experiences to audiences on the go. OONA is an AVOD OTT service offering designed to revolutionise the TV distribution and viewing experience for 135 million Telkom Indonesia's subscribers across the country.

With the OONA app, Metranet provides the country's mobile subscribers with the next generation OTT service, streaming the best TV entertainment with free access to current-season shows from local TV stations as well as the largest US and European broadcast networks. The OONA app brings innovative user experiences with built-in features like chat bots, chat with other viewers, offline caching, parental controls, screen capture with drawing and sticker editing, virtual wallet, and a 360-video player.

The Brightcove video platform will underpin the live and on-demand video experience on the OONA app, streaming 60 live channels, as well as serving video adverts with server-side ad insertion technology (SSAI) for a broadcast-like seamless ad experience.

'Metranet is excited to be the first to launch OONA for Indonesian market as part of our goal to bring first-class entertainment to Telkom Indonesia's mobile customer base. With 135 million potential viewers, we understand the pressure is intense to ensure that even with free content, the streaming experience for the user needs to be exceptional and the advertising experience should be seamless. This is why we selected Brightcove for their robust and scalable OTT video streaming architecture, industry-leading server-side ad insertion technology, proven track record of working with some of the world's top OTT service providers, and established in-region technical support team,' Widi Nugroho, CEO of Metranet, said.

'OONA is the future of OTT and a game-changer for Telkom Indonesia and viewers in Indonesia, where great content, delivered on mobile, and monetised via an ad-funded model has hit the sweet spot. We are excited to be powering an OTT platform to 135 million subscribers that combines the power of live and linear TV experience in one,' Ben Morrell, Vice President, Brightcove, Asia, said.

About OONA

OONA is a cutting-edge OTT Mobile app that delivers exciting content and live TV to millions of people in developing countries via 3G and 4G connectivity. This latest state of the art model generates a ready to launch business synergy between telecom companies to leverage their user base and network infrastructure to significantly expand their mobile TV business. OONA is a registered privately held incorporated company based in Hong Kong. Further information can be found on our website at: http://www.oonatv.com

About Metranet

Metranet (PT Metra-Net) is a subsidiary of PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom) that was founded in 2009 to explore new opportunities in digital business. Metranet aggressively grows it's businesses from digital content, commerce, digital advertising, smart platform, and financial services. More exciting information can be found by visiting us at www.metranet.co.id

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetising video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company's founding in 2004, Brightcove's award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

