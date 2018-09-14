Brightcove : and Evergent Team Up with BBC to Expand BBC Studios Globally with TV-everywhere Feature

Brightcove
Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for
video, and Evergent
Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based, user
lifecycle management solutions for video service providers, today
announced its engagement with BBC
Studios, enabling the company to seamlessly integrate and
authenticate its BBC Player products with telecommunications providers
globally.
With the addition of the TV-everywhere integration from Brightcove and
Evergent, BBC Studios is able to streamline workflows with
telecommunications providers and end-users. Providers can now onboard
the BBC Player quickly and easily, allowing their subscribers to benefit
from the added value of the BBC Player and the depth of content it
contains, providing a seamless user experience between the apps and the
telco provider.
“Reducing time to market is a key consideration as we expand the reach
of the BBC Player offering and partnering with Brightcove and using
their broadcast industry expertise has enabled us to achieve this
business objective,” Shad Hashmi, SVP Digital Development Global Markets
BBC Studios, said. “By adding the authentication abstraction layer to
our offering, it has allowed for a more streamlined workflow when we
integrate BBC Player with telecommunication provider infrastructure
allowing consumers to access our content with their telco credentials.”
“This new initiative with BBC Studios demonstrates how Brightcove is
working with global partners to create exceptional experiences around
the world,” Mark Blair, SVP, International at Brightcove, said. “Our
technology expertise, deep industry knowledge, and global reach all
contributed to launching this feature. We are thrilled to play a role in
helping BBC Studios succeed in executing its global video strategy, and
we look forward to our continued partnership in delivering immersive
video experiences to viewers.”
“We are excited to be partnering with Brightcove to set up the
TV-everywhere authorisation and help BBC Studios expand the reach of
their content by making it easier for telecommunications providers to
deliver to their subscribers via a single sign on,” Vijay Sajja, Founder
and CEO, Evergent said. “As media companies continue to explore and look
to add new revenue streams, integrating with telcos and delivering
features specifically for telcos can open a relationship with a new
audience.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005046/en/