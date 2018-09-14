Log in
Brightcove : and Evergent Team Up with BBC to Expand BBC Studios Globally with TV-everywhere Feature

09/14/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, and Evergent Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based, user lifecycle management solutions for video service providers, today announced its engagement with BBC Studios, enabling the company to seamlessly integrate and authenticate its BBC Player products with telecommunications providers globally.

With the addition of the TV-everywhere integration from Brightcove and Evergent, BBC Studios is able to streamline workflows with telecommunications providers and end-users. Providers can now onboard the BBC Player quickly and easily, allowing their subscribers to benefit from the added value of the BBC Player and the depth of content it contains, providing a seamless user experience between the apps and the telco provider.

“Reducing time to market is a key consideration as we expand the reach of the BBC Player offering and partnering with Brightcove and using their broadcast industry expertise has enabled us to achieve this business objective,” Shad Hashmi, SVP Digital Development Global Markets BBC Studios, said. “By adding the authentication abstraction layer to our offering, it has allowed for a more streamlined workflow when we integrate BBC Player with telecommunication provider infrastructure allowing consumers to access our content with their telco credentials.”

“This new initiative with BBC Studios demonstrates how Brightcove is working with global partners to create exceptional experiences around the world,” Mark Blair, SVP, International at Brightcove, said. “Our technology expertise, deep industry knowledge, and global reach all contributed to launching this feature. We are thrilled to play a role in helping BBC Studios succeed in executing its global video strategy, and we look forward to our continued partnership in delivering immersive video experiences to viewers.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Brightcove to set up the TV-everywhere authorisation and help BBC Studios expand the reach of their content by making it easier for telecommunications providers to deliver to their subscribers via a single sign on,” Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO, Evergent said. “As media companies continue to explore and look to add new revenue streams, integrating with telcos and delivering features specifically for telcos can open a relationship with a new audience.”

About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.


© Business Wire 2018
