Brightcove : to Power Live Stream and On-Demand Video Portal for the 2019 NAB Show

Brightcove
Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for
video, today announced it is the live streaming partner of the 2019
NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2019. NAB Show will
use Brightcove’s technology to support the show’s live-streamed
programs, publish content directly to its social channels in real-time,
and make content available on-demand after the show. Viewers can tune
into the live stream the day of the event at www.nabshow.com/events-and-highlights/live-stream-sessions.
“Each year, NAB Show brings the global content community together in Las
Vegas, Nevada for six full days. It’s here that attendees experience
hands-on learning and training, take in sessions on the industry’s
hottest topics, and discover the latest and greatest technologies in
media and entertainment. And it doesn’t all stay in Vegas. We share it
with the entire digital ecosystem through live-streamed sessions. Even
those unable to attend in person can benefit from the show’s content,”
said Dorian Sullivan, VP of Audience Development, National Association
of Broadcasters. “Brightcove has been crucial in delivering our live
stream and on-demand content to viewers. The reliability and scalability
of Brightcove is essential for NAB Show. We are grateful for this
partnership with Brightcove and the opportunity to leverage their
expertise to extend our content to more viewers year after year.”
“NAB Show is the premier event for our industry and we are thrilled to
be the live-streaming technology of choice for the eighth year in a row.
We love working alongside the NAB show to deliver viewers an exceptional
live-streamed experience that makes them feel as though they are right
in the action,” said Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove.
“Brightcove technology live streams some of the biggest global events,
including sporting events, political elections, and industry
conferences. We are excited to bring our expertise to NAB Show and
provide viewers with a great user experience.”
In addition to being the live stream partner of NAB, Brightcove will
showcase its full product and solution suite at booth #SU1920.
Brightcove will also participate in a variety of industry panels
including:
-
BEITC Engage! Next Gen TV Lab II
-
BEITC Engage! Online video case studies and solutions
-
Streaming Summit
-
Advanced Advertising Track
For more information, or to schedule a time to meet with Brightcove at
NAB visit: www.brightcoveatnab2019.splashthat.com.
Can’t make the show? Tune in to the live stream here: www.nabshow.com/events-and-highlights/live-stream-sessions
About Brightcove
Brightcove
Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud
solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on
every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the
company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology,
unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global
scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve
better business results with video. To learn more, visit
www.brightcove.com.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las
Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention
encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology.
With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors,
NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend
traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From
creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless
nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring
content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005581/en/