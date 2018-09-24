Brighthouse Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) today announced that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial third quarter 2018 earnings release and third quarter 2018 financial supplement on Monday, November 5, 2018, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone from within the U.S., please dial (844) 358-9117 and use conference ID 6369018. To join the conference call via telephone from outside the U.S., please dial +1 (209) 905-5952 and use conference ID 6369018.

A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, November 16, 2018 on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

