Brighthouse Financial : to Host Investor Outlook Conference Call

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) today
announced that it plans to hold an outlook conference call and audio
webcast for investors and analysts on Monday, December 3, 2018, from
8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presenters will include members of
Brighthouse Financial’s senior management team.
Prior to the call, the company will make available on the Brighthouse
Financial Investor Relations web
page a presentation that management will reference in its prepared
remarks.
To join the audio webcast via the internet, please visit the Brighthouse
Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.
To join the conference call via telephone from within the U.S., please
dial (844) 358-9117 and use conference ID 2763419. To join the
conference call via telephone from outside the U.S., please dial +1
(209) 905-5952 and use conference ID 2763419.
A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday,
December 14, 2018 on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web
page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.
About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on
a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the
largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., we
specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve
earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.
