Brighthouse Financial : to Host Investor Outlook Conference Call

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) today announced that it plans to hold an outlook conference call and audio webcast for investors and analysts on Monday, December 3, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presenters will include members of Brighthouse Financial’s senior management team.

Prior to the call, the company will make available on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page a presentation that management will reference in its prepared remarks.

To join the audio webcast via the internet, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone from within the U.S., please dial (844) 358-9117 and use conference ID 2763419. To join the conference call via telephone from outside the U.S., please dial +1 (209) 905-5952 and use conference ID 2763419.

A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, December 14, 2018 on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at http://investor.brighthousefinancial.com.

