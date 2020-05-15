AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes

Log in
05/15/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” to the new $500 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2030, issued by Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse) (headquartered in Charlotte, NC) (NASDAQ: BHF). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Brighthouse will use the net proceeds to pay a portion of its term loan. The impact of the transaction on leverage is expected to be neutral after the company pays down part of its term loan. Interest coverage decreased on a trailing 12-month basis from prior periods, as major hedge gains in first-quarter 2020 reduced earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 873 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 5 089 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,25%
P/E ratio 2020 0,67x
P/E ratio 2021 8,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,31x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 2 470 M
Chart BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,58 $
Last Close Price 26,68 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Steigerwalt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Edward Chaplin Chairman
Conor Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward A. Spehar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick J. Shouvlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC.-32.91%2 470
ALLIANZ SE-34.55%63 585
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.77%53 699
CHUBB LIMITED-36.50%44 617
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-30.17%42 455
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-49.81%22 187
