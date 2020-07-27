Brightoil Petroleum : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISMISSAL OF WINDING-UP PETITIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BRIGHTOIL PETROLEUM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

光滙石油(控股)有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 933)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISMISSAL OF WINDING-UP

PETITIONS

This announcement is made by Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.25(1)(b) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 June 2019, 17 July 2019, 22 July 2019, 30 July 2019, 9 August 2019, 1 November 2019, 4 February 2020, 29 April 2020 and 19 May 2020 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

WINDING-UP PETITION IN HONG KONG

The Company has successfully reached settlement on the outstanding debts with the Petitioner (Petco Trading Labuan Company Ltd. ("Petco")) and other interested creditors in the Hong Kong court proceedings (HCCW 147/2019). On 27 July 2020, the High Court of Hong Kong granted the dismissal of the winding-up petition (HCCW 147/2019) filed by Petco against the Company on 17 May 2019.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 3 October 2017 pending the publication of the Outstanding Financial Results, and will remain suspended until further notice. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

