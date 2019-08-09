Brightoil Petroleum : Announcements and Notices - Further Update Announcement in Relation to Winding-up Petition

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BRIGHTOIL PETROLEUM (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

光滙石油(控股)有限公司*

(Stock Code: 933)

FURTHER UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO WINDING-UP PETITION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 11 June 2019, 17 July 2019, 22 July 2019 and 30 July 2019 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

WINDING UP PETITION IN HONG KONG

By consent of the Petitioner, Petco Trading Labuan Company Ltd ("Petco"), the Petition originally scheduled to be heard on 22 July 2019 at the High Court of Hong Kong was vacated and adjourned to a date to be fixed in consultation with counsel's diaries.

The consent to adjourn was achieved through the Company's continuous negotiations with its creditors which have resulted in a settlement agreement entered into between Petco and the Company on 7 August 2019.

The Company will continue to seek legal advice in relation to the Petition. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

WINDING UP APPLICATION IN SINGAPORE

For the creditors' legal proceedings against Brightoil Singapore (S'pore) Pte. Ltd., at the last hearing in the High Court of Singapore on 8 August 2019, the moratoria were further extended until 30 September 2019.

The Company will continue to seek legal advice in relation to the Application. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.