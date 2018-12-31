Brightsphere Investment : Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE: BSIG) announced today that, as
previously disclosed in its form 8-K filed on December 18, 2018, the
Company made a grant of options to Guang Yang, the newly-appointed Chief
Executive Officer of BrightSphere, to purchase 6,900,000 ordinary shares
of the Company with a strike price equal to $12.00 per ordinary share,
which represented a premium of approximately 12% to the closing price of
the Company’s shares immediately prior to the date of grant on December
30, 2018. The grant of options was offered as a material inducement to
Dr. Yang’s hiring as Chief Executive Officer of BrightSphere and the
Company believes that these out-of-the-money options create a strong
alignment of interests between the CEO and the Company’s shareholders.
The options were granted outside of BrightSphere’s 2017 Equity Incentive
Plan but will generally have terms and conditions consistent with those
set forth in that plan. The options were approved by the Compensation
Committee of the Board of Directors of BrightSphere in reliance on the
employment inducement exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual
Rule 303A.08 which requires public announcement of inducement awards.
The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08.
The options have a term of five years and vest in five equal annual
installments over a four-year period with the first tranche vesting on
the grant date, subject to Dr. Yang’s continued employment with
BrightSphere. Additionally, one tranche of options, equal to 20% of the
initial inducement grant, will be accelerated in the event of certain
qualifying terminations of Dr. Yang’s employment following a change of
control of the Company. Dr. Yang will not participate in the Company’s
short-term incentive compensation program and the Company does not
expect to issue additional equity incentive awards to Dr. Yang over the
five-year term of the options.
About BrightSphere
BrightSphere is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with
approximately $238 billion of assets under management as of September
30, 2018. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating
investment strategies to investors around the world. BrightSphere’s
partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate
level and a profit sharing relationship between BrightSphere and its
Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to
work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. BrightSphere’s
business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus
and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources
and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information, please visit
the Company’s website at www.bsig.com.
BSIG-201877.4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005024/en/