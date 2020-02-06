Log in
BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(BSIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

BrightSphere Investment : Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

02/06/2020 | 07:33am EST

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005483/en/

BrightSphere’s earnings presentation is available at:

https://ir.bsig.com

The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in
Toll Free Dial-in Number: (844) 445-4807
International Dial-in Number: (647) 253-8636
Conference ID: 1955364

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay
Toll Free Dial-in Number: (800) 585-8367
International Dial-in Number: (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 1955364

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $204 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019. BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. The Company’s growth strategy is to enhance and extend its time-tested investment expertise to meet evolving client needs through product innovation and the acquisition of additional investment capabilities in high demand segments of the industry. Its broad distribution platform leverages scale, scope and global reach to expand its clientele in growing markets. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GR
07:33aBRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT : Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth..
BU
01/21BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT : to Report Financial and Operating Results for the Four..
BU
01/16INSTANT VIEW : Signed U.S.-China trade deal removes one risk factor for markets
RE
01/16INSTANT VIEW : Signed U.S.-China trade deal removes one risk factor for markets
RE
2019BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT : Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third ..
BU
2019BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT : to Report Financial and Operating Results for the Thir..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 807 M
EBIT 2019 227 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 256 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 856 M
Chart BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,79  $
Last Close Price 10,13  $
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Yang Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Suren S. Rana Chief Financial Officer
Bob Campbell Head-Information Technology
Robert J. Chersi Lead Independent Director
Mary Elizabeth Beams Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC.-0.88%812
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.13.93%41 583
LEGAL & GENERAL3.00%24 108
KKR & CO. INC.13.61%16 728
AMUNDI9.16%15 881
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-1.54%13 083
Categories
