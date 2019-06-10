BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. - BV

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses
in excess of $10,000 that they have only until June
14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV).
Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares issued
in connection with or after its July 2018 initial public offering
(“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares or options of BrightView and would like to
discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your
right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or
cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at
1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bv/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by June 14, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
BrightView and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and
Prospectus, violating federal securities laws, including, but not
limited to, that the Company was implementing a “managed exit” strategy
to end a substantial number of underperforming customer contracts that
would negatively impacting future revenue throughout 2018 and into 2019;
and as a result, BrightView’s Registration Statement and Prospectus were
materially false and misleading.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005768/en/