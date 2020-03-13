BrightView : Acquires Commercial Landscaper 4 Seasons Landscape Group, LLC

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of 4 Seasons Landscape Group, LLC (“the Company” or “Four Seasons”), a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Norcross, Ga. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

4 Seasons provides landscape maintenance, hardscapes, irrigation, enhancement, installation, arbor care and other facility support services to clients across the Atlanta metropolitan area, serving the commercial, multi-family, hospitality, municipal and HOA market segments.

“We’re delighted to welcome 4 Seasons and more than 150 new skilled team members into the BrightView family,” said CEO and President Andrew Masterman. “This acquisition is consistent with our long-term M&A strategy and further strengthens our presence in Atlanta, a critical and growing market in the southeastern U.S.”

Bruce Bryde, 4 Seasons founder and co-owner, said the two companies have much in common.

"Our shared values toward our customers and employees convinced us that joining BrightView was the logical next step for us,” he said. “In addition to sharing best practices and leveraging industry-leading resources, I am excited by the opportunities that we will create for our award-winning team members to continue growing while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.”

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

