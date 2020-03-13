Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BrightView Holdings, Inc.    BV

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.

(BV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrightView : Acquires Commercial Landscaper 4 Seasons Landscape Group, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of 4 Seasons Landscape Group, LLC (“the Company” or “Four Seasons”), a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Norcross, Ga. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

4 Seasons provides landscape maintenance, hardscapes, irrigation, enhancement, installation, arbor care and other facility support services to clients across the Atlanta metropolitan area, serving the commercial, multi-family, hospitality, municipal and HOA market segments.

“We’re delighted to welcome 4 Seasons and more than 150 new skilled team members into the BrightView family,” said CEO and President Andrew Masterman. “This acquisition is consistent with our long-term M&A strategy and further strengthens our presence in Atlanta, a critical and growing market in the southeastern U.S.”

Bruce Bryde, 4 Seasons founder and co-owner, said the two companies have much in common.

"Our shared values toward our customers and employees convinced us that joining BrightView was the logical next step for us,” he said. “In addition to sharing best practices and leveraging industry-leading resources, I am excited by the opportunities that we will create for our award-winning team members to continue growing while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.”

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding results of operations from companies we acquire and other financial and operating information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction; results of operations may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightView’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
06:01aBRIGHTVIEW : Acquires Commercial Landscaper 4 Seasons Landscape Group, LLC
BU
03/11BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
02/06BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/06BRIGHTVIEW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/06BRIGHTVIEW : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06BRIGHTVIEW : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results, Reaffirms Full Year Fisc..
BU
01/13BRIGHTVIEW : Acquires Commercial Landscaper Signature Coast Holdings, LLC
BU
01/13BRIGHTVIEW : Acquires Commercial Landscaper Summit Landscape Group, LLC
BU
01/09BRIGHTVIEW : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conferen..
BU
2019BRIGHTVIEW : Amanda Orders Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Human ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 509 M
EBIT 2020 217 M
Net income 2020 51,5 M
Debt 2020 1 030 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 1 098 M
Chart BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BrightView Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,63  $
Last Close Price 10,48  $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 87,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew V. Masterman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Raether Chairman
John A. Feenan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bruce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC.-37.88%1 098
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.13%25 980
TELEPERFORMANCE-19.60%13 353
EDENRED-24.71%11 386
RENTOKIL INITIAL-6.78%10 892
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-25.03%9 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group