BrightView Landscapes : and Saluting Branches Partner to Care for America's Veterans' Cemeteries

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a national partnership with Saluting Branches: Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance, a charitable foundation that provides much-needed tree care services to nearly 70 U.S. veterans cemeteries across the nation.

BrightView has joined the ranks of other Saluting Branches national partners as well as committing skilled landscapers and arborists for the organization’s national Day of Service this fall. On September 23, 2020, thousands of volunteers, working under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and prominent local and national tree care and landscaping firms, gather to make needed improvements to cemeteries providing a final resting place for America’s veterans.

“Saluting Branches is grateful for the commitment that BrightView is making to our organization. The contribution they are providing will make it possible for us to support the thousands of green industry professionals who dedicate their time and services to our cause. We appreciate BrightView sharing in our mission and commitment to serving veterans through this national day of service,” said Ben Cooper, Saluting Branches president.

“It is a great honor to support Saluting Branches and to help them in this important work,” said BrightView President and CEO Andrew Masterman. “Ours is a company that has long supported the U.S. military and we are proud to join with others in our industry to be part of an effort to make these sacred spaces safer and more beautiful.”

The partnership is part of BrightView’s larger commitment to those who have served in the U.S. military. Last fall the company launched BrightView Recognizing and Acknowledging Veteran Opportunities – BRAVO -- an internal resource group that works to recruit, hire and retain former service members. BRAVO also supports groups and initiatives that celebrate military service and provides support for veterans transitioning out of military service, including combat-disabled veterans.

About Saluting Branches

Rainbow Treecare, located in Minnetonka, Minn., created the Saluting Branches Day of Service in 2015. Since its inception, thousands in the industry have joined together to donate an estimated $4.5 million in services at veterans’ properties across the U.S.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

