BrightView : to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“the Company” or “BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that it will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference. The Company will conduct one-on-one as well as small group meetings and will also participate in a large group or “breakout session” meeting. The event will take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 10 and 11, 2019. The expected attendees from BrightView are Andrew Masterman (President and CEO), John Feenan (Executive Vice President and CFO) and Daniel Schleiniger (Vice President, Investor Relations).

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 22,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

