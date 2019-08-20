Log in
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC

(BV)
BrightView : to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference

0
08/20/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“the Company” or “BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that it will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference. The Company will conduct one-on-one as well as small group meetings and will also participate in a large group or “breakout session” meeting. The event will take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 10 and 11, 2019. The expected attendees from BrightView are Andrew Masterman (President and CEO), John Feenan (Executive Vice President and CFO) and Daniel Schleiniger (Vice President, Investor Relations).

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 22,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 405 M
EBIT 2019 232 M
Net income 2019 50,2 M
Debt 2019 1 074 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 1 991 M
Chart BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Brightview Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 20,11  $
Last Close Price 18,99  $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew V. Masterman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Raether Chairman
John A. Feenan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bruce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC85.99%1 991
CINTAS CORPORATION59.43%27 448
TELEPERFORMANCE38.75%12 587
EDENRED39.43%12 084
INTERTEK GROUP15.04%10 787
BUREAU VERITAS SA19.36%10 524
