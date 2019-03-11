Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP : is Investigating BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)

03/11/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV).

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/brightview-holdings/

BrightView Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
