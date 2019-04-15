Rosen Law Firm Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. – BV

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) pursuant and/or traceable
BrightView’s false and/or misleading Registration Statement and
Prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in
connection with BrightView’s initial public offering completed on or
around July 2, 2018 (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages
for BrightView investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a material
portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or
represented undesirable costs to the Company; (2) as a result of the
foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end
its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (3) this
“managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future
revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal
year 2019; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive
statements in the Registration Statement about BrightView’s business,
operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit
claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
