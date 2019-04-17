Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brightview Holdings Inc    BV

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC

(BV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a federal class action lawsuit has been filed against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (“BrightView” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BV) and certain of its officers, directors and underwriters (collectively, “Defendants”). If you purchased BrightView securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information.

BrightView provides commercial landscaping services in the United States, operating through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services.

On or around June 28, 2018, BrightView completed its IPO, in which the Company issued and sold 24,495,000 shares of common stock at a price of $22.00 per share.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or omissions in the IPO’s offering documents concerning the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies; specifically that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

What You Can Do

If you purchased BrightView securities in or traceable to the Company’s IPO, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 14, 2019.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169
(844) 818-6980
rswartz@scott-scott.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC
12:30pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
12:01pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10:31aINVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of A Lead Plaintiff De..
PR
06:34aBRIGHTVIEW : Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors
AQ
04/16ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Complaint Alleges that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Misle..
BU
04/16The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Br..
BU
04/15Rosen Law Firm Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
04/15BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulatio..
AQ
04/15BRIGHTVIEW : Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors
BU
04/11BRIGHTVIEW : to Participate in Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day
BU
More news
Chart BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Brightview Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew V. Masterman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Raether Chairman
John A. Feenan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bruce Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James Robert Abrahamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC46.82%1 573
WORLDPAY INC46.64%34 881
CINTAS CORPORATION24.61%21 890
LG CORP--.--%11 708
EDENRED31.70%11 442
TELEPERFORMANCE21.28%11 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About