Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a federal class action lawsuit has been filed against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (“BrightView” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BV) and certain of its officers, directors and underwriters (collectively, “Defendants”). If you purchased BrightView securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information.

BrightView provides commercial landscaping services in the United States, operating through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services.

On or around June 28, 2018, BrightView completed its IPO, in which the Company issued and sold 24,495,000 shares of common stock at a price of $22.00 per share.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or omissions in the IPO’s offering documents concerning the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies; specifically that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

What You Can Do

If you purchased BrightView securities in or traceable to the Company’s IPO, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 14, 2019.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169

(844) 818-6980

rswartz@scott-scott.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005701/en/