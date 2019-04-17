Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)

Scott+Scott
BrightView provides commercial landscaping services in the United
States, operating through two segments, Maintenance Services and
Development Services.
On or around June 28, 2018, BrightView completed its IPO, in which the
Company issued and sold 24,495,000 shares of common stock at a price of
$22.00 per share.
The lawsuit alleges that the defendants made materially false and
misleading statements and/or omissions in the IPO’s offering documents
concerning the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies;
specifically that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were
underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company;
(ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed
exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with
customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact
BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so
well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents
were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information
required to be stated therein.
