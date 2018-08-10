Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Brill    BRILL   NL0000442523

BRILL (BRILL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/10 09:00:04 am
29.6 EUR   +0.68%
10:20aBRILL : The Marie Curie ITN proposal ‘Mediating Islam in the D..
PU
07/20BRILL STARTS NE : Public Anthropologist
PU
06/14BRILL : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brill : The Marie Curie ITN proposal ‘Mediating Islam in the Digital Age’ has been awarded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 10:20am CEST

Leiden / Boston / Paderborn / Singapore / Beijing

An international consortium of research institutes, universities and non-academic partners in six European countries has been awarded with a research grant from the Department for Research and Innovation of the European Commission in June 2018. Mediating Islam Digital Age (MIDA) is coordinated by the 'Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique' (CNRS) in Paris. The consortium includes twelve beneficiaries and thirteen partner organisations, Brill being one of them.

The MIDA-project rests on the premise that digitisation and technological innovation do have a tremendous impact on Islam, the effects of which are diverse and ubiquitous, and they are reminiscent of technical revolutions in the past such as print technology.

MIDA assesses these developments in all their dimensions by formulating three major questions: How does digitisation (1) shape Islam (i.e. beliefs, practices, societies, political organisations, social institutions, and outlooks); (2) modify the relations Muslims have with their past; (3) modify and reorganize scholarship and research on Islam?

Innovative Training Networks programs are designed to combine scientific research with an intensive training trajectory for young scholars in order to equip them with the necessary comprehensive knowledge and skills. These researchers work in an inter-sectoral, interdisciplinary and international environment to deepen their knowledge and to find answers to pressing contemporary societal issues. As a result of the partnership, in the next few years several PhD candidates will fulfil an internship with Brill.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Ms. Nicolette van der Hoek, Acquisitions Editor at Brill, via hoekn@brill.com.

About Brill
Founded in 1683 in Leiden, the Netherlands, Brill is a leading international academic publisher in Middle East and Islamic Studies, Asian Studies, Classical Studies, History, Biblical and Religious Studies, Language & Linguistics, Literature & Cultural Studies, Philosophy, Biology, Education, Social Sciences and International Law. With offices in Leiden (NL), Boston (US), Paderborn (GER), Singapore (SG) and Beijing (CN), Brill today publishes 284 journals and close to 1,400 new books and reference works each year, available in print and online. Brill also markets a large number of primary source research collections and databases. The company's key customers are academic and research institutions, libraries, and scholars. Brill is a publicly traded company and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam NV. For further information, please visit www.brill.com.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 08:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRILL
10:20aBRILL : The Marie Curie ITN proposal ‘Mediating Islam in the Digital Age&r..
PU
07/20BRILL STARTS NEW JOURNAL : Public Anthropologist
PU
06/14BRILL : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/29BRILL : to publish Global Governance journal with immediate effect
PU
05/25NEW JOURNAL : Bridging Humanities Published by Brill
PU
05/21BRILL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21BRILL : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/19BRILL : 1st quarter earnings
CO
03/12KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV : annual earnings release
01/22BRILL : Journal 'Dead Sea Discoveries' Included in Web of Science
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 37,0 M
EBIT 2017 5,00 M
Net income 2017 4,00 M
Finance 2017 6,00 M
Yield 2017 4,02%
P/E ratio 2017 17,40
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 65,0 M
Chart BRILL
Duration : Period :
Brill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Herman A. Pabbruwe Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Steven Perrick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier de Vlam Executive Vice President-Finance & Operations
Catherine Lucet Member-Supervisory Board
Robin Hoytema van Konijnenburg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRILL-17.18%74
S&P GLOBAL INC18.62%50 861
RELX-2.04%44 914
RELX N.V.-1.41%44 697
MOODY'S CORPORATION16.55%33 247
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-2.30%29 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.