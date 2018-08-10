Brill : The Marie Curie ITN proposal ‘Mediating Islam in the Digital Age’ has been awarded

Leiden / Boston / Paderborn / Singapore / Beijing

An international consortium of research institutes, universities and non-academic partners in six European countries has been awarded with a research grant from the Department for Research and Innovation of the European Commission in June 2018. Mediating Islam Digital Age (MIDA) is coordinated by the 'Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique' (CNRS) in Paris. The consortium includes twelve beneficiaries and thirteen partner organisations, Brill being one of them.

The MIDA-project rests on the premise that digitisation and technological innovation do have a tremendous impact on Islam, the effects of which are diverse and ubiquitous, and they are reminiscent of technical revolutions in the past such as print technology.

MIDA assesses these developments in all their dimensions by formulating three major questions: How does digitisation (1) shape Islam (i.e. beliefs, practices, societies, political organisations, social institutions, and outlooks); (2) modify the relations Muslims have with their past; (3) modify and reorganize scholarship and research on Islam?

Innovative Training Networks programs are designed to combine scientific research with an intensive training trajectory for young scholars in order to equip them with the necessary comprehensive knowledge and skills. These researchers work in an inter-sectoral, interdisciplinary and international environment to deepen their knowledge and to find answers to pressing contemporary societal issues. As a result of the partnership, in the next few years several PhD candidates will fulfil an internship with Brill.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Ms. Nicolette van der Hoek, Acquisitions Editor at Brill, via hoekn@brill.com.

