‘Diplomatica: A Journal of Diplomacy and Society’ launched by Brill

International publishing house Brill has launched a new journal: Diplomatica: A Journal of Diplomacy and Society. The journal is published in cooperation with the New Diplomatic History (NDH) Network.

Diplomatica addresses the broad range of work being done across the Social Sciences and the Humanities that takes diplomacy as its focus of investigation. The journal explores and investigates diplomacy as an extension of social interests, forces, and environments. It is multidisciplinary, providing a space to unite perspectives from Diplomatic History (Humanities) and Diplomatic Studies (Social Sciences) in particular.

The first issue of Diplomatica is planned for 2019 and will become available online and in print. The journal welcomes submissions dealing with any period and locale from across the Humanities and Social Sciences. Submissions should be standard article length (approximately 8,000 words including footnotes) and written for a general, scholarly audience.

Brill, the editorial board of Diplomatica, and the New Diplomatic History Network will also provide an annual award of €500 for excellence and originality in an essay on diplomatic society or culture, broadly defined. The Mattingly Award is named for the American historian Garrett Mattingly (1900-62), an esteemed writer, scholar, and professor at Columbia University.

For more information on this new journal visit www.brill.com/dipl or contact Jason Prevost, Acquisitions Editor at Brill, via prevost@brill.com.

