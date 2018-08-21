Log in
News Summary

‘Diplomatica: A Journal of Diplomacy and Society’ launched by Brill

08/21/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Leiden / Boston / Paderborn / Singapore / Beijing

International publishing house Brill has launched a new journal: Diplomatica: A Journal of Diplomacy and Society. The journal is published in cooperation with the New Diplomatic History (NDH) Network.

Diplomatica addresses the broad range of work being done across the Social Sciences and the Humanities that takes diplomacy as its focus of investigation. The journal explores and investigates diplomacy as an extension of social interests, forces, and environments. It is multidisciplinary, providing a space to unite perspectives from Diplomatic History (Humanities) and Diplomatic Studies (Social Sciences) in particular.

The first issue of Diplomatica is planned for 2019 and will become available online and in print. The journal welcomes submissions dealing with any period and locale from across the Humanities and Social Sciences. Submissions should be standard article length (approximately 8,000 words including footnotes) and written for a general, scholarly audience.

Brill, the editorial board of Diplomatica, and the New Diplomatic History Network will also provide an annual award of €500 for excellence and originality in an essay on diplomatic society or culture, broadly defined. The Mattingly Award is named for the American historian Garrett Mattingly (1900-62), an esteemed writer, scholar, and professor at Columbia University.

For more information on this new journal visit www.brill.com/dipl or contact Jason Prevost, Acquisitions Editor at Brill, via prevost@brill.com.

About Brill
Founded in 1683 in Leiden, the Netherlands, Brill is a leading international academic publisher in Middle East and Islamic Studies, Asian Studies, Classical Studies, History, Biblical and Religious Studies, Language & Linguistics, Literature & Cultural Studies, Philosophy, Biology, Education, Social Sciences and International Law. With offices in Leiden (NL), Boston (US), Paderborn (GER), Singapore (SG) and Beijing (CN), Brill today publishes 284 journals and close to 1,400 new books and reference works each year, available in print and online. Brill also markets a large number of primary source research collections and databases. The company's key customers are academic and research institutions, libraries, and scholars. Brill is a publicly traded company and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam NV. For further information, please visit www.brill.com.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:11:04 UTC
