Brill NV    BRILL   NL0000442523

BRILL NV

(BRILL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 06/26 03:00:17 am
18.5 EUR   --.--%
08:34aBRILL : PowerPoint Presentation AGM 25 June 2020
06/25BRILL : reduces number of Supervisory Board members to three
06/23BRILL : Annual report 2019_revised version
Brill : PowerPoint Presentation AGM 25 June 2020

06/26/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Koninklijke Brill NV

25 June 2020

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the financial position and results of BRILL's activities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond BRILL's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, changes in customer preferences, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, costs of services purchased, interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations, change in tax rates, changes in law and the actions of government regulators. These and other risk factors are detailed in BRILL's publicly filed annual reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. BRILL does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

#HumanitiesMatter

2

Brill in 2019

Brill in 2019

  • Strong revenue performance and profit improvement

  • Further progress on digital transformation

  • Quality improvements in publishing

COVID - 19

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 37,1 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net income 2019 2,16 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
Net Debt 2019 5,51 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
Yield 2019 2,42%
Capitalization 34,7 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Technical analysis trends BRILL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Coebergh Chief Executive Officer
Steven Perrick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wim Dikstaal Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Lucet Member-Supervisory Board
Robin Hoytema van Konijnenburg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRILL NV-10.63%39
S&P GLOBAL INC.20.06%78 972
MOODY'S CORPORATION16.33%51 786
RELX PLC-1.71%44 743
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.11%33 274
EXPERIAN PLC8.70%30 996
