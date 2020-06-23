Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Brill NV    BRILL   NL0000442523

BRILL NV

(BRILL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brill : PwC issues adjusted auditor's report on Brill's annual accounts to meet reporting standard on Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 10:32am EDT

PwC declared its previous auditor's report invalid and subsequently issued a revised auditor's report which includes, as before, an unqualified opinion on the financial statements 2019. The emphasis of matter paragraph regarding the material uncertainty related to going concern is changed in comparison to the initial version of the auditor's report. This paragraph is now positioned at the front-end of the auditor's report and contains the predefined wording as included in the auditing standard.
Consequently, today Brill publishes a new version of its Annual Report 2019. The Annual report 2019 did not change, however it includes a revised auditor's report.

All earlier print and digital copies of the prior Annual report should be considered invalid and discarded. The version of the Annual report - including the revised auditor's report - published on Brill's website today is to be considered the version of record, which will be filed with the AFM and after adoption by the shareholders in the AGM, filed at the Chamber of Commerce. Brill will distribute a printed version of the amended Annual Report 2019 to those parties who indicated their interest in receiving a printed version of the report.

Download the revised Brill Annual Report 2019 here:

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRILL NV
10:32aBRILL : PwC issues adjusted auditor's report on Brill's annual accounts to meet ..
PU
05/06BRILL : confirms digital AGM on 25 June 2020; dividend proposal removed from age..
PU
04/21BRILL NV : 1st quarter earnings
CO
01/26BRILL NV : Provisional calendar
CO
2019BRILL NV : Annual Report
CO
2019BRILL : Publishes Three New Series in the Social Sciences
PU
2019BRILL : Trading update Q3 2019 (published today after stock market close 5.45 PM..
PU
2019BRILL : Professor Constantin Iordachi Wins 2019 CEU Award for Outstanding Resear..
PU
2019BRILL AND 'JUS MUNDI : The Search Engine for International Law' Announce Partner..
PU
2019BRILL : Publishes High-Impact Titles in Open Access through Knowledge Unlatched
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 37,1 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net income 2019 2,16 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
Net Debt 2019 5,51 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
Yield 2019 2,42%
Capitalization 34,7 M 39,0 M 39,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart BRILL NV
Duration : Period :
Brill NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRILL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Coebergh Chief Executive Officer
Steven Perrick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wim Dikstaal Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Lucet Member-Supervisory Board
Robin Hoytema van Konijnenburg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRILL NV-10.63%39
S&P GLOBAL INC.19.52%78 620
MOODY'S CORPORATION16.49%51 861
RELX PLC0.03%45 647
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.90%33 985
EXPERIAN PLC10.31%31 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group