Brill : PwC issues adjusted auditor's report on Brill's annual accounts to meet reporting standard on Covid-19

PwC declared its previous auditor's report invalid and subsequently issued a revised auditor's report which includes, as before, an unqualified opinion on the financial statements 2019. The emphasis of matter paragraph regarding the material uncertainty related to going concern is changed in comparison to the initial version of the auditor's report. This paragraph is now positioned at the front-end of the auditor's report and contains the predefined wording as included in the auditing standard.

Consequently, today Brill publishes a new version of its Annual Report 2019. The Annual report 2019 did not change, however it includes a revised auditor's report.

All earlier print and digital copies of the prior Annual report should be considered invalid and discarded. The version of the Annual report - including the revised auditor's report - published on Brill's website today is to be considered the version of record, which will be filed with the AFM and after adoption by the shareholders in the AGM, filed at the Chamber of Commerce. Brill will distribute a printed version of the amended Annual Report 2019 to those parties who indicated their interest in receiving a printed version of the report.

Download the revised Brill Annual Report 2019 here: