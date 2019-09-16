Log in
Brill and 'Jus Mundi: The Search Engine for International Law' Announce Partnership

Leiden / Boston / Paderborn / Singapore / Beijing

International publisher Brill is pleased to announce its partnership with Jus Mundi for the distribution of Jus Mundi - Academic Research to the global academic market.

Jus Mundi is a comprehensive, multilingual, user-friendly and intelligent search engine for international law. It covers over 16,000 international law and investor-state arbitration documents, including treaties, ICJ, PCIJ, PCA, ITLOS, ICSID and other arbitration institutions, UNCITRAL, IUSCT documents (judgments, arbitral awards, orders, pleadings, etc.), and decisions of the Mixed Claims Commissions.

Marie Sheldon, Publishing Director, Law at Brill says: 'We are very pleased that Jus Mundi has entrusted the distribution of this innovative service to the global academic market to Brill and look forward to working closely with the team at Jus Mundi. Jus Mundi offers the most comprehensive collection of public international law and investment arbitration documents available.'

In the course of his work as an attorney representing States before international courts and tribunals, Jean-Rémi de Maistre, CEO and co-Founder of Jus Mundi, recognized the need for a search engine that would help make international legal researches more efficient. Of the cooperation with Brill, De Maistre comments: 'Partnering with Brill for the distribution of Jus Mundi to the global academic community will help ensure worldwide access to international law, which is the core mission of Jus Mundi.'

For more information on this media alert please contact Marie Sheldon, Publishing Director, Law at sheldon@brill.com or Jean-Rémi de Maistre, CEO of Jus Mundi at jr.demaistre@jusmundi.com.

About Brill
Founded in 1683 in Leiden, the Netherlands, Brill is a leading international academic publisher in Middle East and Islamic Studies, Asian Studies, Classical Studies, History, Biblical and Religious Studies, Languages & Linguistics, Literature & Cultural Studies, Philosophy, Biology, Education, Social Sciences and International Law. With offices in Leiden (NL), Boston (US), Paderborn (GER), Singapore (SG) and Beijing (CN), Brill today publishes over 300 journals and close to 1,400 new books and reference works each year, available in print and online. Brill also markets a large number of primary source research collections and databases. The company's key customers are academic and research institutions, libraries, and scholars. Brill is a publicly traded company and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam NV. For further information, please visit Brill.com.

About Jus Mundi
Launched in 2017, Jus Mundi is a one-stop destination for international legal research. Jus Mundi strives to make international law easily accessible and understandable, using artificial and collaborative intelligence to collect and structure global legal data. By combining law and technology, Jus Mundi empowers lawyers worldwide to conduct comprehensive international legal research efficiently. For further information, please visit jusmundi.com.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Brill NV published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:16:04 UTC
