Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Brilliance China Automotive Holding Ltd.    1114   BMG1368B1028

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING LTD. (1114)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brilliance China Automotive : BMW to Assert Control in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI -- BMW AG will assume majority control of its Chinese joint venture, becoming the first foreign auto maker to take advantage of Beijing's easing of long criticized rules that limit foreign ownership in the sector.

The German auto maker will pay EUR3.6 billion (about $4 billion) to increase its stake in its partnership with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. to 75% from 50%. The new joint-venture agreement lasts through 2040, extended from 2028.

As part of the deal, the joint venture will significantly expand its manufacturing base in Shenyang in northeast China, BMW said in a statement Thursday.

"BMW will gain a competitive edge in the China market," said Yale Zhang, managing director of Shanghai consultancy Automotive Foresight.

In April, China announced an overhaul of regulations governing its auto industry. Foreign auto makers had previously been required to build vehicles in China through joint ventures in which they could hold a 50% stake at most. The new rules allow them to own all of their Chinese operations.

Beijing announced the changes weeks after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer published the findings of his investigation into Chinese trade practices. In it, he criticized joint-venture requirements as "a cornerstone of China's technology transfer regime."

At the time, the lifting of foreign-ownership limits was seen as an important concession on China's part, though it failed to prevent an escalation in Washington and Beijing's trade dispute.

Amid Washington's trade tensions with China--and to a lesser degree, with Europe--the BMW deal represents a significant strengthening of commercial ties between Germany and China. Washington has threatened to inflict punitive tariffs on European Union imports, singling out car makers--Germany's flagship export industry--as a possible target. That has weighed on German auto companies' shares and alarmed politicians in Berlin. Senior German government officials have warned in recent months that U.S.'s aggressive trade posture was forcing Germany into a rapprochement with other leading powers, including China, India and Russia.

While the new ownership rules apply equally to all foreign auto makers, BMW was able to move early because its partnership with Brilliance is particularly unequal, Mr. Zhang said. "In this JV, the foreign partner is superstrong and the local partner is superweak. Brilliance doesn't contribute much," he said.

State-run Brilliance isn't regarded as a significant player in China. It sold about 102,000 vehicles under its own brand in 2017, compared with 387,000 locally built BMWs, and is heavily dependent on revenues from its joint venture with BMW.

Most foreign auto makers, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG, have said they don't plan to adjust or dissolve their Chinese joint ventures, most of which have been operating for more than two decades. They say breaking away from the partnerships would be too complex, even though as sole operators they would be able to retain all the profits from Chinese sales and have a free hand to manage their local interests.

China is phasing in the new rules over several years. Foreigners can wholly own companies that build electric cars starting this year, while restrictions on commercial-vehicle makers will be lifted in 2020 and limits on all remaining auto makers will be removed in 2022. BMW said the changes to its joint venture would come into effect in 2022, in line with the new regulations.

Auto analysts say the reforms have huge implications for the Chinese auto industry but note that it will be years before the full impact becomes apparent. Foreign auto makers locked into long-term joint-venture contracts, often with more influential partners than Brilliance, must weigh the opportunities and risks of taking majority stakes or striking out on their own in China.

BMW's commitment to invest and create jobs, and its interest in turning the Shenyang plant into an export base should be sufficient to persuade the government of Liaoning province to back the deal. The province, home to Shenyang, controls Brilliance, and the deal requires regulatory and shareholder approval.

Freedom to control strategy in China will give BMW an advantage over rivals that need to agree to decisions with powerful local partners.

BMW-Brilliance is the test case for China's new regulations, and Premier Li Keqiang has taken a close interest. Mr. Li first raised the idea of BMW increasing its stake during a trip to Germany in July, and he met with BMW Chairman Harald Krüger in Beijing on Wednesday before the announcement. Mr. Li said the changes to the BMW-Brilliance partnership showed that China was fulfilling its promise to open its markets to more foreign competition, according to state media reports.

In July, BMW announced a second joint venture with a Chinese auto maker, Great Wall Motor Co., to build an electric version of the Mini at a new plant in eastern China. That joint venture will be a 50-50 partnership.

The chance to take a bigger slice of the profits from its China-built cars is especially important for BMW, which has taken a hit from the U.S.-China trade spat. Though China cut import tariffs on cars from 25% to 15% in July, it imposed an additional 25% tariff on U.S.-built cars in retaliation for new U.S. auto tariffs. BMW imported more than 187,000 vehicles into China last year, more than any other auto maker, with many of those cars built in the U.S.

The premium auto segment, in which BMW is a leading player, remains a bright spot amid slowing vehicle sales in China: Premium sales will grow by about 10% this year, according to DBS Bank, while mass-market auto sales are set to register little or no growth.

Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.39% 74.3 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING LTD. 0.00% 10.76 End-of-day quote.-48.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIV
08:48aBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Assert Control in China
DJ
04:48aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
04:46aBMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
10/11BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Take Control of China Joint Venture in $4 B..
DJ
10/11BMW extends contract term, increases investment in China's JV
AQ
10/11BMW extends contract term, increases investment in China's JV
AQ
10/11BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
RE
10/11BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW to Take Control of China Joint Venture in $4 B..
DJ
10/11BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW to spend $4.2 billion for majority sta..
AQ
10/11BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : BMW Agrees to Increase China JV Stake to 75% in EU..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Third Avenue Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
04/25Buzz from the Beijing Motor Show 
2016THE FIRST TRUST NASDAQ GLOBAL AUTO I : Road To Success? 
2015Chinese automobile market wakes up after tax cut 
2015BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Not So Brilliantly Done 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 5 055 M
EBIT 2018 -622 M
Net income 2018 6 823 M
Debt 2018 660 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 7,04
P/E ratio 2019 5,81
EV / Sales 2018 9,62x
EV / Sales 2019 8,43x
Capitalization 47 952 M
Chart BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Brilliance China Automotive Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 13,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Min Qi President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiao An Wu Chairman
Zu Ming Qian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bing Jin Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Song Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING LTD.-48.39%6 957
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.63%196 646
VOLKSWAGEN-15.60%82 198
DAIMLER-25.57%66 277
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.43%56 656
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.40%51 789
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.