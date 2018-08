Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1114)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Suites 1602-05,

Chater House, 8 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 24th August, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30th June, 2018.

By order of the Board

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited

Wu Xiao An

(also known as Ng Siu On)

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14th August, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, Mr. Wu Xiao An (also known as Mr. Ng Siu On) (Chairman), Mr. Qi Yumin (Chief Executive Officer),

Mr. Qian Zuming (Chief Financial Officer) and Mr. Zhang Wei; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Xu Bingjin, Mr. Song Jian and Mr. Jiang Bo.

*

For identification purposes only