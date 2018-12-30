Brilliance China Automotive : Proxy Form for use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 18 January 2019 or any adjournment thereof 適用於將於二零一九年一月十八日舉行的股東特別大會或其任何續會之代表委任表格

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1114)

Proxy form for use at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof

I/We1 of being the holder(s) of

2 shares with a par value of US$0.01 each in thecapital of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING3 or of as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the special general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting"), to be held at Statue Square Room & Alexandra Room, 2nd Floor, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof, and in particular (but without limitation) at such Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For4

Against4

"THAT 1. (a)

the entry into of each of the Transaction Documents (as defined and described in the circular of the Company dated December 31, 2018 (the "Circular"), copies of which are produced to the Meeting, marked "A" to "D" and initialled by the chairman of the Meeting for the purpose of identification) and all the transactions contemplated thereunder (including, but not limited to, the Disposal (as defined and described in the Circular)) be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and

(b) any one or more directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and is/are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute all other relevant documents and to take such steps which, in his/her/their opinion, are necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or implement the terms of each of the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and to agree to such variation, amendments or waiver or matters relating thereto as are, in his/her/their opinion, in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole."

The full text of the resolutions appears in the notice convening the Meeting dated December 31, 2018 which is included in the circular of the Company despatched to the shareholders.

Signature5

Dated

Notes: