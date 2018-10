Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

€ശોʕ਷ӛԓછٰϞࠢʮ̡

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1114)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on October 11, 2018 pending the publication of an announcement in relation to a proposed disposal by the Company which would constitute a major transaction of the Company for the purpose of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited

Wu Xiao An

(also known as Ng Siu On)

Chairman

Hong Kong, October 11, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four executive directors, Mr. Wu Xiao An (also known as Mr. Ng Siu On) (Chairman), Mr. Qi Yumin (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Qian Zuming (Chief Financial Officer) and Mr. Zhang Wei; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Xu Bingjin, Mr. Song Jian and Mr.

Jiang Bo.

*

For identification purposes only