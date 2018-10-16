Renault-Brilliance plans electric vans to buck China slowdown

Log in
10/16/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault and Chinese partner Brilliance plan to launch three electric delivery vans in two years, seeking to capitalise on robust growth in China's commercial vehicle market and city centre driving curbs on combustion engines.

The battery vans will be part of a seven-model product offensive announced on Tuesday for the Renault-Brilliance joint venture, created last December.

The first two electric vans are to be introduced as commercial and passenger versions under Brilliance's Jinbei brand, starting with an all-electric update of its F50 model. A battery-powered Renault vehicle to follow in 2020.

"Now with the expertise of Renault in electrified technology we will get it into the zero-emissions (zones) for last-mile deliveries," Ashwani Gupta, commercial vehicles chief for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, told reporters on a call.

The Chinese auto market overall shrank for the third consecutive month in September, recording its biggest year-on-year decline in seven years.

But Renault expects commercial vehicle sales growth to stay resilient, Gupta said, with an 11 percent expansion to 3.2 million vehicles this year and a further 8-9 percent in 2019.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Richard Lough)
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 5 055 M
EBIT 2018 -622 M
Net income 2018 6 811 M
Debt 2018 1 249 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 4,82
P/E ratio 2019 3,99
EV / Sales 2018 6,70x
EV / Sales 2019 5,62x
Capitalization 32 612 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 12,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Min Qi President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiao An Wu Chairman
Zu Ming Qian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bing Jin Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Song Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING LTD.-64.89%4 709
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-11.64%187 670
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%80 381
DAIMLER-25.25%65 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%56 040
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-23.29%48 635
