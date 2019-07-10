Log in
Brink : Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for July 24

07/10/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

The Brink's Company

1801 Bayberry Court

P.O. Box 18100

Richmond, VA 23226-8100 USA

Tel. 804.289.9600

Fax 804.289.9770

Contact:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Investor Relations

804.289.9709

Brink's Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Scheduled for July 24

RICHMOND, Va., July 10, 2019 ─ The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Participants can pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10133026to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at www.brinks.com.

A replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2019, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 10133026. A webcast replay will also be available at www.brinks.com.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.comor call 804-289-9709.

# # #

Disclaimer

The Brink's Company published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 21:17:01 UTC
