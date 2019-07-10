Brink : Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for July 24

The Brink's Company 1801 Bayberry Court P.O. Box 18100 Richmond, VA 23226-8100 USA Tel. 804.289.9600 Fax 804.289.9770 Contact: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Investor Relations 804.289.9709

Brink's Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Scheduled for July 24

RICHMOND, Va., July 10, 2019 ─ The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Participants can pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10133026to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at www.brinks.com.

A replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2019, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 10133026. A webcast replay will also be available at www.brinks.com.

