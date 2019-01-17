Log in
BRINK'S COMPANY (BCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/17 12:15:00 pm
70.885 USD   -0.12%
2015BRINK : Cuts Earnings Outlook
2015Venezuela currency blues hit U.S. blue-chip companies
2015Venezuela's currency woes an increasing threat to U.S. corporate profits
Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/17/2019 | 11:54am EST

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2019.

About The Brink's Company
The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 42 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at  www.Brinks.com  or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
804.289.9709

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 452 M
EBIT 2018 347 M
Net income 2018 -35,8 M
Finance 2018 1 193 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 3 592 M
Chart BRINK'S COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Brink's Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRINK'S COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 97,2 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas Allen Pertz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Herling Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald James Domanico Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rohan Pal Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul G. Boynton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRINK'S COMPANY9.78%3 592
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 565
CINTAS CORPORATION5.68%18 637
LG CORP--.--%11 558
INTERTEK GROUP3.25%10 298
EDENRED11.37%9 744
