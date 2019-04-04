Log in
Brink's First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 24

04/04/2019

RICHMOND, Va., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review first-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international).  Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.  Participants can pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10130381 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call.  The call also will be accessible via live webcast at www.brinks.com.

A replay of the call will be available through May 24, 2019, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international).  The conference number is 10130381.  A webcast replay will also be available at www.brinks.com.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at  www.brinks.com  or call 804-289-9709.

Contact: 
Investor Relations
804.289.9709

BRINKS logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
