BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Brinker International, Inc. - EAT

On May 12, 2018, the Company, which owns, develops, operates, and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants, disclosed that its data network had been breached between March and April 2018, exposing the personally identifiable information of its customers. Subsequently, several customers of Chili's filed suit against the Company alleging that its failure to comply with industry standards for information security and implement adequate data security measures to protect its data networks from the potential danger of a data breach had caused them to incur fraudulent charges on their payment cards.

Recently, the court presiding over the consolidated cases denied the Company's attempt to have it dismissed, finding that the majority of the plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged a concrete actual injury and therefore have standing to pursue their claims, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Brinker's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Brinker's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

