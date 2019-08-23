Log in
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(EAT)
  Report  
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Brinker International, Inc. - EAT

08/23/2019

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT).  

On May 12, 2018, the Company, which owns, develops, operates, and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants, disclosed that its data network had been breached between March and April 2018, exposing the personally identifiable information of its customers.  Subsequently, several customers of Chili's filed suit against the Company alleging that its failure to comply with industry standards for information security and implement adequate data security measures to protect its data networks from the potential danger of a data breach had caused them to incur fraudulent charges on their payment cards. 

Recently, the court presiding over the consolidated cases denied the Company's attempt to have it dismissed, finding that the majority of the plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged a concrete actual injury and therefore have standing to pursue their claims, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Brinker's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Brinker's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Brinker shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eat/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

