BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(EAT)
Brinker International : Amendment to a previously filed 4

08/23/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Baltes Kelly C.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3000 OLYMPUS BLVD.

(Street)

DALLAS

TX

75019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC[ EAT

(Check all applicable)

]

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

08/20/2019

EVP, President of Maggiano's

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

08/21/2019

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

08/20/2019

P

1,550(1)

A

$38

15,534

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Amended to correct an inadvertant error in the number of shares actually purchased. The original Form 4 filing reported a purchase of 1600 shares, but actual number of shares purchased was 1550.

Remarks:

Christopher L. Green,

08/23/2019

Attorney-in-Fact for

Kelly C.

Baltes

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Brinker International Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 22:20:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 533 M
EBIT 2020 237 M
Net income 2020 157 M
Debt 2020 1 260 M
Yield 2020 4,33%
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 1 449 M
Technical analysis trends BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,95  $
Last Close Price 38,64  $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wyman T. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Joseph Michael DePinto Chairman
Joseph G. Taylor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
George Ralph Mrkonic Independent Director
Harriet Edelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.28%1 513
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%23 221
ARAMARK37.94%9 866
SSP GROUP PLC--.--%3 831
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC-17.62%3 422
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD7.08%3 354
