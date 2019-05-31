Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brinker International, Inc.    EAT

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(EAT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brinker International : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition year from to

Commission File No. 1-10275

  1. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL

401(K) SAVINGS PLAN

  1. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

Brinker International, Inc.

3000 Olympus Blvd.

Dallas, Texas 75019

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL

401(K) SAVINGS PLAN TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

1

Financial Statements:

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

2

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

3

Notes to Financial Statements

4

Supplemental Schedule* - Form 5500 Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) - December 31, 2018

8

Signatures

9

Exhibit 23 - Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

10

Exhibit 99 - Certification by Jason Landry, Plan Administrator of the Registrant, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to

11

Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

  • All other schedules required by Department of Labor Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under ERISA have been omitted because they are not applicable.

Table of Contents

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Participants and Plan Administrator of the

Brinker International 401(k) Savings Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Brinker International 401(k) Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.

Our audits include performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Information

The supplemental information in the accompanying schedule of Form 5500, Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2007.

/s/ Whitley Penn LLP

Dallas, Texas

May 31, 2019

1

Table of Contents

Investments - at fair value (Note 3)

Receivables:

Employer contributions

Participants' contributions

Notes receivable from participants

Total receivables

Net assets available for benefits

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL

401(K) SAVINGS PLAN

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

December 31, 2018 and 2017

2018

2017

$

254,448,338

$

269,704,693

150,454

143,559

286,367

272,928

12,690,315

12,038,074

13,127,136

12,454,561

$

267,575,474

$

282,159,254

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

2

Table of Contents

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL

401(K) SAVINGS PLAN

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

2018

2017

Additions:

Contributions:

Participants

$

18,002,851

$

16,949,605

Rollovers

480,913

1,162,997

Employer

9,460,238

9,019,544

Total contributions

27,944,002

27,132,146

Investment (loss) income:

Net (depreciation) appreciation in fair value of investments

(30,469,880)

23,887,412

Interest and dividends

17,589,823

15,299,002

Total investment (loss) income

(12,880,057)

39,186,414

Interest on notes receivable from participants

592,147

498,545

Total additions

15,656,092

66,817,105

Deductions:

Benefits paid to participants

30,239,872

32,560,376

Net (decrease) increase

(14,583,780)

34,256,729

Net assets available for benefits at beginning of year

282,159,254

247,902,525

Net assets available for benefits at end of year

$

267,575,474

$

282,159,254

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brinker International Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 21:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC
05:14pBRINKER INTERNATIONAL : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and..
PU
05/07BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than..
PU
05/03BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/02BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Adds Prashant N. Ranade To Board of Directors
PR
04/30BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Q3 F19 Supplemental Information
PU
04/30BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
04/30BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Reports Third Quarter Results
PR
04/23BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : To Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 221 M
EBIT 2019 229 M
Net income 2019 155 M
Debt 2019 1 223 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
P/E ratio 2020 9,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 1 451 M
Chart BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brinker International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 46,7 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wyman T. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Joseph Michael DePinto Chairman
Joseph G. Taylor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
George Ralph Mrkonic Independent Director
Harriet Edelman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.03%1 451
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%19 440
ARAMARK20.43%8 598
SSP GROUP PLC3.95%3 775
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC-12.33%3 760
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD13.57%3 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About