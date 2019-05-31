Brinker International : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
0
05/31/2019 | 05:14pm EDT
Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL
401(K) SAVINGS PLAN
Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
Brinker International, Inc.
3000 Olympus Blvd.
Dallas, Texas 75019
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Participants and Plan Administrator of the
Brinker International 401(k) Savings Plan
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Brinker International 401(k) Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.
Our audits include performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Supplemental Information
The supplemental information in the accompanying schedule of Form 5500, Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2007.
/s/ Whitley Penn LLP
Dallas, Texas
May 31, 2019
1
Investments - at fair value (Note 3)
Receivables:
Employer contributions
Participants' contributions
Notes receivable from participants
Total receivables
Net assets available for benefits
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL
401(K) SAVINGS PLAN
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
December 31, 2018 and 2017
2018
2017
$
254,448,338
$
269,704,693
150,454
143,559
286,367
272,928
12,690,315
12,038,074
13,127,136
12,454,561
$
267,575,474
$
282,159,254
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
2
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL
401(K) SAVINGS PLAN
Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
2018
2017
Additions:
Contributions:
Participants
$
18,002,851
$
16,949,605
Rollovers
480,913
1,162,997
Employer
9,460,238
9,019,544
Total contributions
27,944,002
27,132,146
Investment (loss) income:
Net (depreciation) appreciation in fair value of investments
(30,469,880)
23,887,412
Interest and dividends
17,589,823
15,299,002
Total investment (loss) income
(12,880,057)
39,186,414
Interest on notes receivable from participants
592,147
498,545
Total additions
15,656,092
66,817,105
Deductions:
Benefits paid to participants
30,239,872
32,560,376
Net (decrease) increase
(14,583,780)
34,256,729
Net assets available for benefits at beginning of year
282,159,254
247,902,525
Net assets available for benefits at end of year
$
267,575,474
$
282,159,254
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
3
