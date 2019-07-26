Log in
Brinker International : Maggiano's is Giving Away Free Cheesecake to Celebrate National Cheesecake Day

07/26/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

DALLAS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheesecake lovers - prepare to satisfy your sweet tooth because Maggiano's Little Italy® is offering a complementary slice of its best-selling Italian-American New York-Style Cheesecake with the purchase of an adult entrée.*

Maggiano's talented chefs dedicate 10 hours to making the Italian-American restaurant's top-notch cheesecake in-house daily. On July 30, Guests can enjoy the scratch-made New York-Style Cheesecake drizzled with sweet seasonal berry sauce and topped with fresh berries, for FREE all day.

'Every bite of our craveable cheesecake creates a memory for our Guests,' said Chef Johnny Poche, director of culinary at Maggiano's. 'Maggiano's is the perfect place to make a celebration out of every day moments, so we hope you'll join us in celebrating National Cheesecake Day.'

Guests simply have to visit their local Maggiano's on National Cheesecake Day and mention this offer to their server to redeem it.

WHAT:

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, Maggiano's is giving away a free slice of scratch-made New York-Style Cheesecake with the purchase of an adult entrée, while supplies last. One slice of cheesecake will be given out per check. Make sure to mention this offer to get the slice!



WHEN:

Tuesday, July 30 - check the nearest restaurant for hours



WHERE:

At participating Maggiano's restaurants (excluding Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport)

For more information and to find a restaurant near you, please visit maggianos.com.

*Cheesecake offer only valid on July 30, 2019. Valid for one slice of New York-Style Cheesecake per check with purchase of an adult entrée. Not valid for substitutions. Cannot be combined with any other discount, offer or special menu. Not valid for banquets, carryout or catering. Offer may not be exchanged for cash, sold or transferred. Dining room only. Offer not available at DFW airport location. Mention this offer to redeem New York Style Cheesecake.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®
Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes - authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 53 restaurants nationwide offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 32 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's®Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

SOURCE Maggiano's Little Italy

Disclaimer

Brinker International Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 18:39:07 UTC
